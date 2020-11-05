Kylie Jenner Dragged For Tweeting THIS On Election Night!

Like many celebs, most of the KarJenners posted election-focused social media content on election night by encouraging fans to vote. Then there was Kylie Jenner… who seemed more concerned with getting fans to buy Kylie Cosmetics products!

Social media users were aghast at 8:39 p.m. PST on Tuesday when their scrolling for updates on the 2020 presidential election was interrupted by the KUWTK star, who felt the need to give a birthday shout out to her sister Kendall Jenner that, of course, doubled as a promo for her cosmetics line.

She wrote:

“happy birthday sister the Kendall Collection restocks tomorrow at 9am pst for the LAST TIME including signed PR kits! only on http://KylieCosmetics.com ”

We mean… if it had just been a bday wish, sure — but that’s just 3 words of the post! Meanwhile the other 18 words are an ad!

Smh. Gurl, we know you gotta secure bags and all, but… can’t this wait!?

Naturally, fans went off on the 23-year-old for makeup mogul-ing during such an important (and beyond stressful) night. Users fumed:

“this is tone deaf…read the room y’all” “GIRL read the goddamn room for once” “Kylie we love you but not the time” “Kylie we’re kind of in the middle of something” “hurrible timing just hurrible”

One particularly scathing comment read:

“not her trying to make money while the rest of the country (and quite frankly the world) is in a panic because we’re in the middle of one of the biggest modern day presidential elections”

Eeek! We’re getting flashbacks to last week’s KarJenner “read the room” scandal, when fans called out Kim Kardashian West for flaunting her obscenely extravagant birthday getaway during a time when people can’t pay for funerals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So we have to ask… what would make Kylie promo-tweet on election night in the first place? Maybe gurl already felt she did her part: back in September, the starlet was applauded for causing a surge in voter registration after sharing a link to Vote.org alongside a bikini thirst trap photo. Also, earlier Tuesday, she said she voted and told her followers to follow her lead on her Instagram Story.

So she wasn’t completely radio silent on election matters — but it appears her Twitter was reserved for Kylie Cosmetics promos on the big night.

What do U think about this, Perezcious readers? Did Kylie deserve to get put on blast? Or is a little election night makeup plug harmless? Share your thoughts in the comments (below).

