Kevin Federline Claims Sean Preston Was 'Terrified' To Visit Britney Spears As A Kid -- He'd Cry And Cling To Dad!

Sean Preston Federline was allegedly “terrified” of his mother Britney Spears. And this was when he was just a little boy! Oof.

In Kevin Federline‘s memoir, You Thought You Knew, out this week, the father recalled how his oldest son never wanted to visit with his momma. As Perezcious readers know, after the co-parents’ divorce, Kevin won primary physical custody in 2008, the same year Brit was put into her 13-year conservatorship following a string of personal and legal challenges.

Preston was just a toddler at the time he grew fearful of leaving his dad’s. It would be a fight to get him to go! Kevin said he’d cry and cling to him whenever it was time to visit the pop star. He detailed per TMZ on Wednesday:

“Every time Preston had to go to his mom’s, they had to pry him off my neck. He’d cry, scream, and hold on with everything he had.”

Preston allegedly “didn’t feel safe at his mom’s” and “felt neglected while Jayden received most of her attention.” Aw!

Sadly, anxiety attached to visits with Britney lingered even when Preston was at home with the dancer. As a young child, he couldn’t sleep unless the Lose Control artist kept him company, Kevin recalled:

“Even the slightest movement would wake him in a panic. I’d sit beside his bed, my finger resting on his arm, and the second I moved, he’d jolt awake, crying for me.”

So sad.

Eventually, Kevin took Preston to see a therapist to get help, and the professional realized there was something much deeper happening here:

“[The therapist] quickly confirmed what I already feared: this wasn’t just separation anxiety. Preston was showing signs of early trauma, even as a toddler.”

Oh, no…

He was so young when that started…

As the siblings grew up, they faced more alleged mistreatment from the Crossroads star — Preston was even punched at one point, according to the author! Plus, they would wake up in the middle of the night to see Brit Brit standing over them with a knife. Very scary if true!

It’s heartbreaking to hear that Preston, now 20, was that “terrified” of time with his mom at such a young age. He has, however, been slowly rebuilding his relationship with the musician, last seeing her for Christmas. While hitting back at her ex-husband’s controversial tell-all, the Grammy winner acknowledged her relationship with her sons is “complex.” Her rep told TMZ and other outlets that she “cares about her kids” and “their well-being during this sensationalism.”

Thoughts? Let us know (below).

[Image via Judy Eddy/FayesVision/WENN]