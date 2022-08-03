Paraglider Narrowly Saves His Own Life One Second Before Crashing In Terrifying Video

What goes up must come down!

WOW, Kevin Philipp narrowly escaped a freak-death situation after his paragliding lines got tangled, as shown in a Monday YouTube video. The adrenaline junkie can be seen soaring through the sky before attempting to perform what he pens an “acro paragliding trick” (an acrobatic maneuver mid-flight), which due to what he attributed as “strong turbulence,” got his lines badly twisted and tangled, causing him to PLUMMET.

We couldn’t IMAGINE the fear he was experiencing as he helplessly fell towards the Earth from thousands of feet in the sky!

In the intense footage, you can see Kevin appearing to try some sort of front flip over his chute, but didn’t quite clear it and actually landed IN it, causing the lines to wrap around his helmet and immediately tangle. He explained exactly what went down in the description of the video uploaded to his personal account:

“Acro paragliding trick in strong turbulence went wrong. Break line got stuck. Falling into the lines and wing made the rescue parachute throw quite hard. The falling speed increased a lot due to the twisting wing.”

Who else’s fear of heights is being majorly triggered right now??!

Kevin certainly wasn’t joking when he said “the falling speed increased a lot” because in the video he goes from a gentle descent to an extreme plunge within a matter of seconds, and what makes it even scarier is the fact that you can see the ground getting closer and closer by the SECOND in the wild footage! In an attempt to save himself, Kevin tried deploying his rescue chute which WOULD NOT OPEN!!! This had to be the most unlucky day for him ever! Imagine how scared you would already be from falling, but then thinking that it would all be ok due to your backup chute, and then it doesn’t deploy… No thanks!

However, this extreme sport fanatic is no rookie and in a last-second, death-defying effort decided to RIP open the rescue chute, allowing it to deploy and save his life. He wrote:

“Very last chance was to manually open the rescue package. Estimated time left about 1 second. This was not the day to die!”

By one second, he means that’s how much longer he could have free-fell before reaching the ground. However the chute finally being able to deploy added on a few more seconds before his rather rough landing in a patch of dirt right next to a small tree. You can then hear Kevin exclaim, “oh my god!” as he realizes he made it. See the anxiety inducing footage (below):

Touching the ground probably never felt so good! He concluded the video description by noting:

“In acro paragliding we face a lot of tries and errors in learning the tricks. With 2-3 rescue parachutes and a lot of height we can safely train this kind of sport. This occasion is quite unlucky and rare. Just to keep in mind. Fly high, land safe.”

Yeah… we’ll leave that to the professionals. Anyway, what do YOU think of the insane footage and near-death experience, Perezcious readers?



[Images via Kevin Philipp/Instagram]