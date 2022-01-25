Extreme Sports Star Travis Pastrana Hospitalized After Scary Parachute Crash Caught On Video

Motorsports competitor Travis Pastrana has been hospitalized in Florida after a scary crash-landing caught on video as part of a parachute stunt that went awry.

The 38-year-old can be seen on camera jumping from the top of a high-rise hotel in the city of Fort Lauderdale, and on his way to the ground, it appears as though he let loose his parachute a bit too late for comfort.

Related: ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Hannah Brown Reveals Frustration After Suffering Neck Injury

He can be seen in the vid hitting the ground HARD. Reports from the scene suggest he may have broken a hip in the fall.

You can see the video (below), but be warned, as it is disturbing to see Pastrana fall so fast at the very end:

OMG!!!

WSVN-TV in Florida reports Pastrana is resting in Broward General hospital after being rushed there following the injury. The extreme sports veteran’s publicist, Frank Guzman, thankfully reports Travis is expected to recover fully:

“Surgery went well and he is excited to get home and heal up.”

Fort Lauderdale Fire Chief Stephen Gollan told TMZ the incident happened on Saturday at the Hyatt Hotel in the city. Gollan released a statement about the situation, saying:

“A stunt during that event did not go as planned resulting in a hard landing of a parachutist that jumped from the Hyatt Hotel. The adult male was immediately treated and transported in serious but stable condition to Broward Health.”

Scary!

Pastrana has apparently been down in Florida for a few weeks doing stunts and filming for some type of project. It’s unclear what he was doing with the parachute stunt here, though Keys Weekly previously reported he had also been filming in the Florida Keys in the days prior.

We hope he gets well soon!

[Image via Josiah True/WENN]