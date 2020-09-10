Kevin Spacey Sued For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Two 14-Year-Old Boys In The 1980s

Kevin Spacey has been hit with a new lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted two teens in the 1980s.

Actor Anthony Rapp, who was the first to come out accusing the former House of Cards star back in 2017, is one of the plaintiffs, recounting his terrifying experience with Spacey in Wednesday’s legal filings. The Rent star was only 14 at the time he met a then-26-year-old Spacey, claiming the actor came onto him at a party in 1986. Rapp accused Spacey of placing him on his bed, climbing on top of him, and making a sexual advance.

Related: Paris Hilton Compares Filming 2003 Sex Tape To ‘Being Electronically Raped’

The other victim listed in the lawsuit, only identified as C.D., said he was introduced to Kevin in 1981 as a student in his acting class when he was 12-years old. Two years later, when he was 14, he alleged the star invited him to his apartment where he performed anal and oral sex on Spacey, according to court documents obtained by The Wrap. They continued to meet and engage in sexual acts on several occasions, but at his final visit, the then-teen claimed Spacey attempted anal sex on him, despite him saying “no” multiple times. He was able to escape the apartment.

Both men claim they have suffered psychological damage, including “severe emotional distress, humiliation, fright, anger, depression and anxiety.”

So far, the Oscar winner hasn’t made a comment.

[Image via Joseph Marzullo/WENN/Instar]