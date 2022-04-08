Khloé Kardashian BLASTS Mom Shamers Who Criticize Her 'Ridiculous' Red Carpet Walk With Daughter True Thompson!

People will truly find anything and everything to complain about!

And for better or worse, Khloé Kardashian has consistently shown that she will clap back when she feels like Twitter trolls and online bullies are getting too vocal about the reality TV star and her family! (Whether she’s in the right or not, frankly!)

At issue this time around is Khloé’s supposedly “ridiculous” (?!?!) behavior on the red carpet at Thursday’s El Lay premiere of her famous fam’s Hulu series The Kardashians. As we’ve been reporting, the KarJenner fam stepped out in style on Thursday night, showing off their new streaming project and turning heads along the way.

Khloé, in particular, was stunning — and so was her 3-year-old daughter! The Revenge Body host stepped out on the carpet with her beautiful baby girl True Thompson, and the pair came color-coordinated in gorgeous gold attire. So cute!

Along the way, Khlo-money kept True close by her side, picking her up and holding her tightly along the way down the aisle as the mommy-daughter duo joined the rest of the fam for the evening’s screening. Video shared across social media showed the cute kiddo and her proud momma in close quarters, too, as you can see HERE.

Other clips showed True up in Khloé’s arms while spending precious carpet time with Travis Barker‘s brood:

A quick catch-up with Khloe & Travis. It's true, you can see all the star-studded arrivals at #TheKardashians premiere here: https://t.co/WWmlFXnQyV pic.twitter.com/lfCf9Lw9NR — E! News (@enews) April 8, 2022

Looks fun, right?! So sweet! And so heartwarming! …But not everybody thought so.

As soon as footage from Thursday night’s red carpet event started reaching social media, fans haters inevitably had something to say about Khloé’s habit of carrying around the little girl in her arms.

One uncharitable tweeter commented as much (below):

“She’s constantly carrying True omg lol…”

Others added more opinions about Tristan Thompson‘s ex-partner showing out at the premiere with True in her arms, like this tweet that was also hung up on the holding:

“Khloe should put true down and let her grace the red carpet in style, carrying her looks ridiculous”

Wait, what’s the big deal?! First off, for the record, Khloé did NOT hold True during the entire red carpet event. The former late night radio DJ let the girl walk up the carpet at various points, and there’s plenty of footage showing as much.

But also… are these people parents? Have they ever brought a child to a red carpet? It can be an overwhelming experience even for an adult! Sometimes children need that extra comfort!

That was Khloé’s take on this whole matter. On Friday morning, responding to critics who called her out for the apparent sin of holding her child (!), the reality TV maven tweeted (below):

“For the people who comment that I hold True too much… number 1 I’m gonna hold my baby until I can’t hold her anymore. Number 2 when there’s tons of cameras around, flashing lights, peps yelling things…I want my baby to feel safe. Worry about your own children. We good over here”

For the people who comment that I hold True too much… number 1 I’m gonna hold my baby until I can’t hold her anymore. Number 2 when there’s tons of cameras around, flashing lights, peps yelling things…I want my baby to feel safe. Worry about your own children. We good over here — Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 8, 2022

Amen!

There’s already way too much mom shaming on the internet. And Khloé herself has frequently been a victim of that awful energy!

So good for her for calling it out when the rumbles started this time around!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your thoughts on the matter down in the comments (below)…

