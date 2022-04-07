Khloé Kardashian Reveals The One ‘Regret’ She Has About Getting A Nose Job!

Khloé Kardashian has only one “regret” when it comes to going under the knife – and what it is may surprise you!

As you may recall, the 37-year-old reality star first admitted that she got a nose job during the two-part Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion with Andy Cohen last year. At the time, Khloé opened up about how fans have criticized her appearance over the years, surprisingly confessing:

“For me, everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant!’ I’ve had one nose job! Everyone gets so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it? No one’s ever asked me! You’re the first person that’s ever asked me in an interview about my nose. I’ve done, sure, injections. Not really Botox. I’ve responded horribly to Botox.”

She added:

“Interestingly enough, I was so confident and secure before the show.”

But that all changed when critical comments made her start questioning her looks:

“That’s when I became hard on myself because I was like, ‘Oh, this is how other people perceived me.’ I became insecure because of everyone else telling me.”

However, as we all know, KoKo is not afraid to clap back at people on social media who make rude comments about her appearance, including those who accuse her of getting plastic surgery done!

And no matter what folks have to say about her looks, The Kardashians star told Robin Roberts during a special with ABC News which aired on Wednesday night that she is very happy she went through with the cosmetic procedure. In fact, Khloé revealed she always wanted to get her nose done her “whole life” but did not have the guts to do it until sometime around March 2019:

“My whole life I would say – I’ve always wanted my nose done, forever. But it’s in the middle of your face and it’s scary to think about. But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it.”

As long as Khloé is okay with it, that’s all that matters! And she looks pretty fantastic if we do say so!

Following the tell-all interview, the Good American founder touched on her nose job some more when social media users took to Twitter to discuss parts of the special. One person tweeted:

“Khloe got a nose job, omg.”

To which True Thompson’s momma responded:

“Yes! I spoke about it at the reunion with Andy Cohen as well. I got it a couple weeks before True‘s first birthday. Love it!”

After someone else noted how they had the “worst recovery ever,” Khloé commented how hers had been such “a breeze,” adding:

“That’s crazy. It honestly was so easy for me. My only regret is that I didn’t do it sooner.”

Oh wow! Nothing but respect for Khloé, who has been more open and honest about her surgery.

Are you shocked that this is her only regrets about the procedure, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your reactions in the comments (below).

