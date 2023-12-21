Khloé Kardashian Debuts New Hair Color! LOOK!

Khloé Kardashian is stepping into the new year with a brand new ‘do!

The 39-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal she is now rocking some long, darker blonde locks while filming “on set” — most likely for the upcoming season of The Kardashians. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

So GORG!!! We aren’t the only ones loving her transformation! Fans took to the comments section to express how “beautiful” and “stunning” her new look is. Even sister Kourtney Kardashian couldn’t help but gush about it, saying:

“That’s my sister!”

Khloé was definitely feeling the love! She later took to Instagram Stories to thank everyone for their kind words about her hair before noting that she’s calling the color “honey” now. The Good American founder wrote:

“Thank you for everyone saying they love my new hair color. I’m calling it honey. @traceycunningham1 and @priscillavalles for the color and extensions. My girls always do their thing. I swear they have magic wands.”

See the post (below):

We have a feeling we’ll be seeing more of this “honey” color on Khloé after all of the praise she received for it!

What are YOUR thoughts on the new hair color, Perezcious readers? Love it? Or is it not your favorite look from Khloé? Sound OFF in the comments below.

