Stephen Colbert SHOCKS Nicki Minaj In 'Rap Battle' Moment! WATCH!

The Queen of Rap needs her king — and Stephen Colbert is showing Nicki Minaj what he’s made of!

During a Wednesday appearance on The Late Show, the Anaconda rapper showed us that when it comes to songwriting, her mind is always brainstorming. We definitely knew that already — we mean, she’s proven in the past how quickly she can turn rhymes into raps. And while sitting across from the talk show host, she did yet again.

Swapping a few lyrics from her hit song F**k the Club Up (FTCU) off her latest album, Pink Friday 2, the mom of one rapped to F**k the Colbert Up:

“High heels on for Stevie // If I marry Stevie, he ain’t ever going to leave me”

She’s quick!

The original lyrics, in case you didn’t know, go:

“High heels on my tippies // Dolce & Gabbana, that’s on my titties”

And when she asked Stephen what he had to say in response, encouraging him to say the first thing that pops into his mind that rhymes, he hit her back with:

“High heels or not, Nicki // You better hope you never meet my wife Evey”

OOP!

We’ve never seen the Barbie Dreams rapper’s jaw hit the floor faster! Nicki was absolutely GAGGED by the 59-year-old’s super quick response — and name drop of his wife, Evelyn McGee-Colbert, rhymed with her verse and everything. She asked him:

“Do you realize we just battle rapped each other?”

She also gave a shout out to Evey. Watch the full moment (below):

