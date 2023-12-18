Kim Kardashian Calls Khloé A 'Hypocrite' -- And She Has Receipts!

Kim Kardashian went IN on her little sister!

The SKIMS founder proved she isn’t so easy to let things go in a series of Instagram Story posts on Sunday! You see, Khloé Kardashian, who fans of The Kardashians will know is a bit of a clean freak, posted an adorable pic of her daughter True, 5 and son Tatum, 1, chillaxing on her sofa over the weekend — but Kim honed in on one specific detail! In the first Story post of her rant, she screenshotted the pic and shared it, writing:

“WOW WOW WOW WHAT A HYPOCRITE @khloekardashian IS!!!! I WANT TO SEE IF ANYONE KNOWS WHY????”

Related: Kim Was Gifted A 3D Sculpture Of Her BRAIN! LOOK!

In the next two Story posts, she zoomed in on Tatum… or more so, his shoe-covered feet!

She then shared screenshots from a Reddit thread showing examples of times she sat with her shoes on the couch in Keeping Up With the Kardashians — and then one scene in particular where Khloé scolded her for it.

Kim wrote across multiple posts:

“I know I know!!!!! Horrible, awful, disgusting habit @khloekardashian” “Can’t even remember @krisjenner teaching us this! How did @khloekardashian learn this skill I wonder?!?! and how did she forget to pass it on????” “Please now that I have nice couches I have realized how important this is! Do better @khloekardashian ”

Dayum, Kim!! Someone’s still a little salty for being called out, even all these years later, LOLz! But Khlo$ wasn’t about to just let her big sister get away with the rant…

On her own IG Story, she responded with screenshots of Kim’s zoomed-in shots of Tatum, over which she wrote:

“OMG you are insane! lol these are brand new shoes lady! You’re sick” “Brand f**king new” “What is happening lol”

But in the end they landed on the same page. Khloé koncluded:

“I really feel like you finally understand the nastiest of this habit!! So I feel good about this”

LOLz! Sisters will be sisters!

Reactions to this back-and-forth, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via GQ & Vanity Fair/YouTube]