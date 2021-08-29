Khloé Kardashian Slams The ‘Fake S**t’ Being Spread About Her Personal Life!

Khloé Kardashian just went off!

As you most likely have seen, the 37-year-old reality star has not been shy about voicing her opinions about the difficulties of living in the spotlight — and she certainly did not hold back in the latest scathing social media rant either. While KoKo did not dive into the specifics, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum made it pretty clear that she is so over all of the rumors about her personal life, saying:

“HA! some of y’all really just make up anything and swear it’s the truth as if you know what’s going on. The truth is never good enough… or juicy enough. So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believe.”

Khloé continued to fire back in a follow-up tweet, expressing:

“It is so old at this point. It’s always something about people creating fake s**t about me and actually terrorizing me about something THEY ARE CREATING. Without anyone knowing any facts. It’s some weirdo s**t.”

When a social media user then commented how the internet trolls have “nothing going on in their lives,” she responded:

“It’s pathetic but also infuriating all at the same time. People coming at me as if they know anything. GTFOH.”

The Good American founder even admitted in the tread that she was “on the verge” of dragging whoever it was that got her heated in the first place. It is unclear what exactly the momma could be talking about in the posts. However, we could take a wild guess and say it may have something to do with the latest criticism over a resurfaced video of her body-shaming people who struggle with their weight.

It also could be about the recent back-and-forth speculation as to whether or not she and Tristan Thompson are back together again. FYI, they are seemingly not romantically involved at this time and are just dedicated to making the best co-parenting environment for their daughter, True Thompson. But again, who knows what is really going on there!

When a fan later mentioned that people start “stepping all over you” when you’re too nice, Khloé touched on the intense criticism she continues to face:

“Facts!!!! Because they give so many other people a different type of grace and understanding. I get critiqued and judged for any f**king thing. I guess I got to start snapping a little more.”

Ultimately, though, the television personality agreed with the advice of a follower who said they tend to step back from social media all the time:

“Same!! Been on this vibe recently. My mental health needs it.”

Following the mini-rant, Khloé appeared to be in a better place and even said good night to her supporters — minus the haters, of course. Take a look (below):

Good night!! I love you! ( some of you ????) Sweet dreams and many blessings — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 29, 2021

Sometimes you just need to get it off your chest and take a breather! Nothing wrong with it! Thoughts on her Twitter speech, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

