Khloé Kardashian Dishes On Kim's SNL Job, Kourtney's Public Urination, & True's 'Shady' Halloween Costume!

Khloé Kardashian didn’t hold back this week on The Ellen DeGeneres Show!

On Thursday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star popped in for a visit with Ellen DeGeneres, and touched on a LOT of different subjects related to the always-interesting goings-on of the KarJenner clan!

We already know Khloé had a lot to say about the family’s new Hulu series, including when it may debut, but she also opened up about a few other things, too!

For one, the Good American founder revealed how her daughter True Thompson wanted to dress up as characters from Disney‘s Moana for Halloween! That sounds super cute, until you realize who she wants Mommy to play:

“True’s going to be Moana, and she wants me to be Pua the pig. So, it’s a little shady of her, but that’s OK. I will be Pua for True.”

Oh no! The sidekick pig?? LOLz!

As you can see (below), Ellen got a kick out of that moment:

The things you do for your kids, right?! LOLz!

Along with the topic of Halloween, Ellen and Khloé touched on her big sister Kim Kardashian‘s 41st birthday (which is Thursday!), and with it came the topic of… public peeing?!

No, seriously, it makes sense! You see, back in April, the Revenge Body host celebrated her other big sis Kourtney‘s birthday by sharing a video of the Poosh founder peeing in public! So when Ellen asked about whether Khloé was planning on doing the same thing for Kim’s birthday, too, the 37-year-old little sis explained that it wouldn’t hit the same as public urination is really specifically a Kourt thing:

“She’s actually known for her public peeing abilities, and Kourtney will tell you that she’s one of the best public pee-ers in town. Kim is not a public pee-er, so I don’t have videos like that. But I like to post really sappy, long emotional tributes to them just cause, you know, one day if I’m not here, I want them to always remember. But I don’t have that good of content on Kim as I do on Kourt.”

Good to know! Maybe she can save some of that for the Maid of Honor speech at Kourtney’s wedding…

Speaking of Kim though, Khloé also served up some thoughts on her big sister’s recent Saturday Night Live hosting gig, explaining how she knew all along that Kim was gonna kill it:

“I was nervous [for Kim], but not for her thinking she’s not going to do a good job. I knew she was going to do a good job. Kim’s not going to take on something that she knows she can’t do. She wants to challenge herself, but she also loves to prove everyone wrong.”

Love it!

Ch-ch-check out more from Khloé on Kim (below):

Impressive!!!

