Where Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Stand After Kourtney & Travis’ Romantic Proposal...

After Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson attended Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement over the weekend, the one thing on a lot of fans’ minds is: what is going on between these two?!

When the Blink-182 drummer proposed to the Poosh founder in Montecito, California, on Sunday, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Khloé (of course) were there to celebrate the happy news — but the most surprising person in attendance was the Good American founder’s ex.

As you most likely know, the duo’s relationship came to an end yet again back in June following reports that Tristan cheated on KoKo… well, again. And despite some back-and-forth speculation as to whether or not they got back together a couple of months ago, multiple sources insisted that the parents weren’t romantically involved again but just dedicated to raising their 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

However, Khloé and Tristan’s recent interactions have raised some eyebrows amongst fans. Most recently, social media users dragged the basketball player for leaving another flirty comment about his baby momma — this time about her gorgeous Health Magazine cover story. He wrote:

“Wow!! You are so motivational Koko! So proud of your hard work and dedication to your healthcare and fitness. Abs of steel!! BRB I need to do some sit ups.”

So pretty much the comment and the invite have now left many wondering if they have rekindled their flame. We mean, would you really invite an ex to something so romantic as an engagement party?

Well, good news for any Khloé and Tristan shippers if there are still any out there — we just got the most definitive non-confirmation there is! A source spilled to E! News on Tuesday that there is currently “no label” on their relationship before adding:

“They’re raising True together. Tristan is around, and Khloe is happy. He’s very supportive, and there’s nobody else in her life.”

Not putting a label on it is totally just dating with plausible deniability! LOLz!

Additionally, the insider noted that the twosome just closed out “a great summer” together and a long family trip with True, so they’re clearly happy with how things are:

“They are a family and there’s a lot of love between them. They leave it at that.”

Well, they can call it — or not call it — anything they want, but it seems pretty clear they’re back together. And that seems to be enough for Khloé. For now, at least…

Do you think Tristan and Khloé should officially get back together, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Tristan Thompson/Instagram]