Tristan Thompson Pulls A Cryptic Khloé -- Talks Learning To ‘Pay For Your Failures’ Amid Costly Child Support Agreement

Tristan Thompson is paying the price — literally.

The 31-year-old NBA veteran recently reached a formal agreement with baby momma Maralee Nichols on a monthly child support payment for his 1-year-old estranged son Theo. If you didn’t see, he’s going to owe a whopping $9,500 a month! Ouch! And now he’s commemorating the occasion by, uhhh, getting cryptic on social media…

That’s right, y’all. Khloé Kardashian isn’t the only person in this universe who can deliver a shady and subtle message via Instagram!

On Tuesday morning, the former Cleveland Cavaliers star took to his Instagram Stories to post a quote from a book he’d evidently been reading. As you can see (below), it’s not exactly subtle in its callout of “failures” and advice on why it’s important to “pay for” them:

“In life you will face a lot of Circuses. You will pay for your failures. But, if you persevere, if you let those failures teach you and strengthen you, then you will be prepared to handle life’s toughest moments.”

Along with the quote, Tristan shared two shouting emojis, a flexed arm emoji, and a fingers-crossed emoji, too — while tagging a popular IG-based book promo account.

Ch-ch-check out the shot of Tristan’s share (below):

Damn!!!

So, we think we know what the “pay” is referencing here — is cheating on Khloé the “failure”? We hope Tristan means infidelity was a failure, and not that the pregnancy… because that’s a really harsh implication for baby Theo! We already know he doesn’t plan on being a father to him.

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your take on Tristan and his latest social media antics down in the comments (below)…

