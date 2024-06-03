Kim Kardashian Celebrates Three Generations Of KarJenner Women In Stunning New Snaps! LOOK!

Kim Kardashian is taking us on a journey through time!

On Sunday, the SKIMS mogul popped up on Instagram with a stunning new carousel of pictures. In it were the 43-year-old A-lister herself, as well as her 68-year-old momager Kris Jenner and Kim’s two daughters, 10-year-old North West and 6-year-old Chicago West. Three generations of KarJenner women posed for the snaps, and we just can’t get enough of it!

As you can see (below), Kris went with all brown, Chicago opted for a denim look, and both Kim and her oldest daughter Nori chose to rock all white for the key snap in the carousel, which was taken on a couch with a raging fire off in the fireplace far behind them. Kim simply captioned the pic set “my girls,” which is an appropriate nod to the three generations of women seated for the photos! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Amazing!

They sadly couldn’t get a fourth generation in that pic, tho! Just days earlier, Kim posted another snap with her grandmother — and North and Chicago’s great-grandmother — Mary Jo “MJ” Houghton. As you can see (below), MJ looks happy and healthy as can be hanging out with the SKKN By Kim mogul:

So wonderful! On all counts! Just too bad they couldn’t make it a four-generation snap in one shot, ya know?! That would have been EPIC!! Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Share ’em (below)!

