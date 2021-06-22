Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are 'Not Together Right Now' But Are 'Still Talking About Giving True A Sibling'?

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are fortunate to be such good co-parents — because this relationship stuff sounds complicated AF!

As we’ve been reporting this week, the Good American founder and her NBA basketball-playing baby daddy have once again gone their separate ways. That was somewhat unexpected news following Khloé’s words about their on-again, off-again relationship on the second part of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion Sunday night, but here we are!

Now, we’re learning quite a bit more about the behind-the-scenes goings-on with the ex-couple, and it sounds like they are TRYING to stay on good terms with each other, even if romance is not in the realm of possibilities right now!

According to a source who spoke to People about 3-year-old True Thompson‘s parents, the basketball star is back in El Lay spending time around his baby momma and beloved daughter. Things sound relatively smooth here (below):

“Tristan is back in L.A. to celebrate Father’s Day with Khloé and True. He spent a lot of time away from L.A. during the [basketball] season. Khloé is happy to have him back.”

It’s what the source said next, though, that really got our attention… The insider continued from there, acknowledging that the possibility of giving True a sibling was allegedly still on the table even despite the co-parents’ decision to remain apart:

“She and Tristan are good. They are planning some summer vacations together. They also still talk about giving True a sibling.”

Hmm.. confusing! So either this source was just trying to keep the breakup on the DL, or Khloe and Tristan are just super close co-parents!

Obviously, there are a few things at play here that make all this sibling talk a little more realistic. As KUWTK fans will recall, Khloé has long talked about having a second child through either in vitro fertilization or the use of a surrogate, so the idea of her and Tristan “giving” True a sibling isn’t quite as weird knowing that.

In this way, the reality TV star and the Boston Celtics athlete can stay broken up, but still have their babies forever linked and remain solid co-parents like they are now. Clearly, that protects Khloé from any more pain and heartache caused by this man while giving True (and a future sibling) some consistency in their co-parenting experience growing up. It’s not perfect, but maybe at this point it just is what it is?

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Are U surprised Khloé and Tristan are still thinking about giving True a sibling even despite breaking up again? Sound OFF with your take on this unpredictable pair down in the comments (below)…

