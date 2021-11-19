Khloé Kardashian Calls Out Commenters Fixated On Daughter True: 'Leave Her Alone'

Khloé Kardashian isn’t here for your bull s**t!

And she’s ESPECIALLY not here for your bull s**t as it regards her 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star spoke about her beloved little girl she shares with NBA player Tristan Thompson in her cover story for Cosmopolitan UK‘s December/January issue.

The 37-year-old momma got very candid when it came to how she deals with swaths of “unsolicited” parenting advice from social media followers and other fans.

Frustrated by the responses her Instagram and Twitter posts sometimes receive from the online masses, Khloé opened up to the British mag about what she’s come to realize from those controversies, saying:

“I’ve learned that you can’t just post anything because people will comment and say the craziest things! I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ I remember I posted a video of [True] talking. She was eating cut up grapes and people were going, ‘cut the grapes, she’s going to choke.’ And I was like, ‘They’re cut!’ I’m not going to let my child choke. People give unsolicited commentary no matter what you do. So I try and keep True stuff as clear and simple as I can for her sake.”

No kidding!

Folks comment before they read, before they watch, before they think. The Revenge Body host is at the point where, as she explained, she does not “want that energy on my child,” and so she proposed a very simple solution regarding unsolicited comments:

“Leave her alone.”

Seems straightforward and simple enough to us!

But will people listen?!

Khloé has never been shy about calling out critical commenters, of course.

And we certainly can’t blame her for wanting to curb some of peoples’ worst impulses and behaviors online, especially when it comes to tweeting anger at celebs (and their children)!

But as the Good American founder explained elsewhere in the interview, parenthood has also made her way more understanding and empathetic, too:

“I definitely have more empathy, and the motivation that having a child gives you… you want them to be proud of you so badly. That’s not just work, but my manners and how I treat people. You just carry yourself in a different way, or I try to.”

It’s so glad to hear how much she’s learning from the experience. And speaking of learning, True is at the age she’s picking things up faster than Khloé can keep up!

“Three is the best age. She was telling me the craziest story this morning and I was like, ‘Where did you get all these words from?'”

Awww!

They learn so fast at that age, that’s for sure!

