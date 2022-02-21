Khloe Kardashian Poses For Rare Pic With True's Nannies!

Ooh, pics for those who really want to keep up with the Kardashians!

While single mom Khloé Kardashian and her sisters get tons of help raising their kids with their busy schedules, you don’t often see the people who make everything run behind the scenes. But Khloé changed that on Sunday by taking some glam pics with her two long-time nannies Monica Longanbach and Andreza Cooper.

The three were attending a wedding together, the nuptials of pal Alexa Okyle, Director of Operations for Kardashian-Jenner Communications. Aw, congrats!

All three women looked stunning in their formalwear — and it was especially nice to see the women who work so hard behind the scenes getting some love!

But who are these nannies?

Monica is an extremely well-regarded nanny in the celeb world, as you can see in this collage she shared last year, featuring Fergie, Josh Duhamel, and Kevin Hart:

Both have been with Khloé and True practically from the beginning — they’re actually trained as newborn care specialists. Andreza, also a postpartem doula, spoke to Brazilian publication Papo de Mãe last year, explaining part of her job as a sleep consultant:

“In my current job, I’m babysitting for sure, but I started out as a ‘newborn care specialist.’ As we travel a lot internationally, I also monitor her sleep, because there are a lot of time zones, so, to change, I always travel with her when she is international. If it’s just three days, I keep Los Angeles time, if it’s more than three days, local time is a little late.”

Monica is also a lactation consultant. So we’re thinking their relationship with Khlo is about as khlose as it gets for a boss and employee outside of stuff found in HR complaints.

Andreza has actually posted a couple sporadic pics in the past with her boss, calling her a “generous, fabulous, selfless kueen”:

Oh, and when they’re in pal mode, she’s still referring to her as a “goddess” in addition to her roommate, captioning a pic last month of them having simosas:

“#tbt blood orange mimosas with my boss/goddess/roomie @khloekardashian”

We’ve heard both Khloé and big sis Kim Kardashian are great employers. A source told People last Summer:

“Both Kim and Khloé treat their nannies like family. Kim has several nannies that help with her kids and they have worked for the family for a while. Khloé has also held onto a nanny for True that she treats well.”

This was of course in response to that nasty business when Kim accused Kourtney Kardashian of degrading one of her kids’ nannies on KUWTK.

But Khlo it seems is anything but disrespectful. What do YOU think of her having a fashionable ladies’ night out with her nannies??

