Kim Kardashian Accused Of Asian-Fishing With Photoshop In New Pics -- See Why!

Kim Kardashian is getting accused of cultural appropriation again? Well, kind of…

The 41-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a series of snapshots from her latest photo shoot with the jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. Posing in a metallic silver bodysuit and thigh-high boots, Kim showed off the company’s new Tiffany Lock bracelets and a massive diamond ring. You can ch-ch-check out the pictures (below):

What’s the problem?

While many applauded Kim for the glam snaps, it did not go down well with other people as they claim the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was “Asian-fishing” — especially in the first pic. People called out the momma of four for altering her face using Photoshop in a thread on Reddit, with many theorizing she’s going for a more Asian look:

“She looks Asian here. It’s really strange.” “She looks kind of Asian in the first pic, lmao.” “Who is this Asian woman, and where’s Kim?????” “Hmm, looks like [she] used the same face filter/procedure as Kourtney’s ‘Lemme’ candy-in-the-bath shoot. They both look Asian. Also, yawn. This era Kim is so boring.” “WHOSE FACE IS THAT”

Hmm.

It wouldn’t be the first time Kim — or her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner — has been accused of cultural appropriation. Throughout the years, she has been called out over and over again on social media for blackfishing, as well as some major editing fails. As you may recall, she even came under fire after initially naming her shapewear brand “Kimono” — which is the name for a traditional Japanese garment. Kim soon changed the company’s moniker to SKIMS and later told i-D magazine in 2021 that she never meant to “appropriate the culture.” She said at the time:

“It was a really quick decision. I mean, I came up with the Kimono name because it was a play on my name, and because I was so inspired by Japanese culture. To me, it was just paying homage to it, but I quickly realized that it wasn’t being seen that way. I would never intentionally try to appropriate the culture in that way. It wasn’t my intention at all.

We don’t know if she’s touched up digitally or just masterfully contoured, but do y’all really think she’s going for another ethnicity? Seems like a precarious move considering her past controversies.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF on the controversy in the comments below.

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram]