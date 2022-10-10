Elon Musk Blames Estrangement With His Teen Daughter On 'Full-On Communism'?! Sure, Bro...

Elon Musk says his poor relationship with his trans daughter is due to… communism?!

Not, like, anything the Tesla CEO himself could have done — or didn’t do. No personal responsibility or self-reflection at all, in fact. Just blame the estrangement on communism and move on. Really??

The SpaceX mogul spoke to the Financial Times for a feature that was published back on Friday. And over the weekend, it went viral for one disturbing and puzzling reason: in it, Musk claimed his fractured relationship with 18-year-old daughter Vivian has been caused by her supposed disavowal of his billionaire business acumen in favor of communal life!

Yeah, sure buddy. It absolutely couldn’t be your personality, or your parenting tactics, or your own bizarre public stunts, or anything like that. No, it’s definitely communism.

Gag!!!

And this is coming from a site that understands the horrors of REAL communism!

Slamming the fact that Vivian no longer wishes to be associated with Musk — she’s filed legal docs asserting as much — the tech CEO called out the alleged takeover of universities by “neo-Marxists” as a source of concern. His theory, then, is that this way of thinking has supposedly filtered down to young people like Vivian.

He told the UK-based news outlet:

“It’s full-on communism and a general sentiment that if you’re rich, you’re evil. It [the relationship with Vivian] may change, but I have very good relationships with all the others.”

Well, he’s had ten kids in total, so yeah, there are “all the others” to consider. Maybe communism will claim some of them, too, buddy. Better watch out for that!!

Regarding Vivian, Musk mused:

“Can’t win them all.”

Um, WTF? That’s quite a bleak sentiment. Maybe try more focused parenting?! Just saying!!!

Of course, Musk was married to ex-wife Justine Musk from 2000 to 2008. They share 18-year-old twins Vivian — born Xavier Alexander Musk — and brother Griffin. The exes also have 16-year-old triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian. They welcomed son Nevada in 2002, as well, but he tragically passed from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome at just ten weeks old.

Musk and his other ex, the singer Grimes share two children, as well: nearly 2-year-old son X AE A-XII, and 10-month-old daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. Plus, he recently welcomed twins with one of his execs at Neuralink named Shivon Zillis. It’s a LOT!!

As for Vivian, she filed docs in Los Angeles County Superior Court earlier this year to legally change her gender from male to female. Along with it, she requested a legal name change to Vivian Jenna Wilson. In the initial petition, which was filed back in April and first publicly reported on in June, Vivian plainly stated she wanted to step away from her father:

“I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Seems pretty cut and dry to us. But it is communism’s fault, right?!?! Oh, Elon…

By the way, can read that full FT piece behind a capitalist paywall HERE.

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

