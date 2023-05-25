Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West's Public Behavior Is Far More 'Damaging' To Their Children Than Her 'Tape' Will Ever Be!

We knew Kim Kardashian was going to address the so-called elephant in the room soon on an episode of The Kardashians, and this season, we didn’t have to wait long to hear about it.

Of course, we’re taking about those rumors from a few years back claiming Kim had an affair with Drake while married to rapper Kanye West. And while we kind of knew those allegations were baseless (like, duh), Ye predictably did not react well to all that salacious chatter.

Now, in Thursday’s brand-new episode of the KarJenner fam’s Hulu series, we see the fallout from Ye’s curiosity about his then-wife’s supposed infidelity.

As Perezcious readers will recall, the rumor first rushed back in after Yeezy went on Drink Champs after Kim first filed for divorce from the Chicago-born star and wondered whether the Canadian rapper had been involved with his then-wife.

During that shocking interview, he said:

“I had this conversation with Drake that’s like, ‘I never f**ked Kim,’ but I was like, ‘but you acted like you did. Did you ever DM her?’ You know, because it ain’t about just the actual act of it.”

Comments like have clearly been very disheartening to the SKIMS mogul.

In one clip during this week’s new streaming show, Kim addressed the controversy with momager Kris Jenner. Accusing the Hurricane rapper of pushing the Drake-related gossip out into the world, Kim said:

“The one that was supposed to protect me — and still does interviews saying they will be my forever protector — is the one that’s hurting me the most. He was the one that started a rumor that said I was hooking up with Drake, having an affair. Our whole marriage he accused me of that publicly.”

Then, while breaking down in tears, she added:

“I really can’t wrap my head around how he thinks he is a protector. … I don’t know what to do. I don’t want to be a part of this narrative.”

Jeez!

In a confessional, Kim added even more about her anger at having the controversy bubble up in such a public way:

“It’s always just so intense. I just don’t want to engage in a public feud with him. [But] I feel like I have to do something. Especially when it involves other people and it hurts other people, like, hurt me. Just keep it with me.”

Later in Thursday’s third season premiere ep, Kim went further with detailing just how difficult the cheating accusations — and the entire divorce aftermath with Kanye’s persistent public attacks — have been on her.

In one particularly poignant scene, Kris commented on a psoriasis rash on Kim’s leg. To that, the SKKN By Kim founder noted she experienced an “anxiety attack” earlier in the day, and added:

“Tell the father of my children to stop acting up, and then I won’t stress out and get psoriasis.”

Ugh…

The difficulty for Kim has been, of course, Ye’s then-persistent Instagram antics. Perezcious readers will recall how Kanye regularly posted unsettling content to his IG page back when this was all going down, including unfounded remarks about Kim’s past sex tape with Ray J and baseless accusations about Kris.

Reacting to that on Thursday’s Kardashians ep, Kim said to her mother:

“I never comment. I never post. He has made up the most insane narrative about you [Kris], the tape, and we stay silent, we stay silent through all the lies, all the stuff.”

And in referencing her own children — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3 — Kim added:

“All of his shenanigans, I don’t even know what the f**k to call it, is gonna be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be. And I have to sit here and not say anything ever because I know one day my kids will appreciate that. And I know that is the best thing for them.”

Kim went on to admit that she still blasts Kanye’s music for the kids in the car while she tries to act like nothing is wrong for their benefit through childhood:

“I’m the one where s**t could be going down and I get in the car and every day the kids want to blast Dad’s music, and I’m like, ‘He’s the best! Yeah!’ And I put it on, and we’re singing along and inside I’m dying. I will be his biggest cheerleader to them forever. One day when they see for themselves, I’ll answer whatever they want me to, but it’s just a lot.”

A lot, indeed.

Clearly, the long, dragged-out ending of her marriage to Ye and painstakingly dramatic divorce from the Jesus Walks rapper really took their toll on Kim.

We’ll continue to see how more of it plays out next Thursday when The Kardashians returns to Hulu for its second season 3 episode.

Will U be watching, Perezcious readers??

