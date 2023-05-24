Kim Kardashian Gets Real About How Fame Is Affecting North West & Her Other Kids!

Kim Kardashian is trying her best to make things work with her growing children away from the camera.

Of course, we’ve been covering quite a bit of the KUWTK alum’s recent chat with Jay Shetty. The 42-year-old reality TV veteran went on Shetty’s popular On Purpose podcast this week. After its full drop on Monday, Kim’s lengthy comments — and the public’s reactions to them — have been coming in quickly.

For one, the SKIMS mogul got real about what she’s looking for in a romantic partner in the near future. Then, she opened up about her ill-fated past relationship with ex-husband Kanye West. And now, she’s sharing some candid thoughts about her kids going through the upheavals of fame at such a young age.

Reflecting on what it’s been like for her four children — North, 9, Saint, 7, Psalm, 5, and Chicago, 4 — to grow up with reality TV cameras and smartphone lenses in their face all the time, the Calabasas resident told Shetty she’s trying to be totally open with the young ones. That, she prays, will keep them open with her in return. And that will hopefully allow the entire family to communicate in a healthy way no matter how intense the media focus around them may be.

Kim explained:

“I’ll talk to my kids about anything they want to ask me about. I am so open and honest with my kids, I think that’s the only way to be. It could be things they may not understand, and I’ll wait to find the time to talk about it, but I think they grew up with the camera, and they grew up seeing that even as babies.”

Of course, it’ll be interesting to see how things change (or don’t) as the kids get older. Already, as Perezcious readers may recall, we’ve seen North get visibly sick of media attention, like when she protested being filmed last summer at a Paris Fashion Week show.

Regarding some of those boundaries with North and her other children, the SKKN By Kim founder explained:

“It’s not something they acknowledge a lot, but my daughter is really vocal and tell them when she doesn’t want them around. I love when they use their little voices. They also have such a normal life and such a different life away from all that.”

Sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian and half-sis Kylie Jenner all have young kids at home in the Calabasas area, too. In that way, Kim explained to Shetty, she’s optimistic that the entire KarJenner krew can navigate some of these difficult questions about childhood fame together:

“That’s why I love that my sisters and I had babies at the same time, so we could be with each other and have these experiences together.”

As y’all may recall, this wasn’t the only time in this week’s On Purpose ep that Kim spoke about her children. Elsewhere during the podcast, the Selfish author got emotional thinking about how quickly the time is going as her foursome grows up:

“Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn’t be like a more true statement. So, like, when you’re in it, I mean, especially when they’re babies and you’re feeding … there’s madness going on. It’s like full madness. It’s the best chaos though.”

Admitting she sometimes cries herself to sleep after putting down the kids at night, Kim added:

“It has been the most challenging thing. There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy s**t, this f**king tornado in my house. Like, what just happened? You know, with all the moods and the personalities and sometimes they’re fighting, and you know, there’s no one there. Like, it’s [just] me to play good police officer and bad cop.”

And then the jet-setting mogul concluded:

“That’s the only way I can describe it. It is the most rewarding job in the entire world. It is. There is nothing that can prepare you. … I don’t care how long you wait. I don’t care what you’re waiting for. You are never prepared. But, you will figure it out, and it will make you so proud of yourself that you figured it out and that you got through the day.”

What do U make of her take on her family’s fame, tho, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your reactions to North and the rest of the young gang’s public-facing lives down in the comments (below)…

