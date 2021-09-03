Drake Fans Wonder If He’s Shouting Out Kim Kardashian In New Way 2 Sexy Music Video Amid Kanye Feud!

Drake just cannot help but add fuel to the fire!

As you most likely know, the 34-year-old rapper dropped his long-awaited sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy on Friday, in which he repeatedly fired shots at his nemesis Kanye West. Drake also unveiled a brand new over-the-top music video for the track Way 2 Sexy, which features Future and Young Thug, on the day of the release. The comical clip features the three men taking on a series of sexy roles, including one moment where they appear as a ’90s boy band and another where Drake shows off his dad bod.

Related: Kanye West Seemingly Responds To Drake’s New Diss Track With A SUPER Ominous Text

There is one scene in particular, however, that has especially captured the attention of fans.

At one point in the video, it cuts to the Degrassi: Next Generation alum randomly shooting a black-and-white promo for his “Wet By Drake” fragrance. He’s surrounded by a group of women — including someone who folks are convinced looked a lot like Kim Kardashian. One person wrote on Twitter:

“Did @Drake just have a Kim Kardashian look-alike saying ‘wet by Drake’ in his video?”

If you know, you know! He was not shying away from any insinuation there! And in a re-post of the scene on Instagram, another social media user commented:

“Why does the model low key looks like Kim k? Lmao.”

A third commenter expressed:

“I thought that was Kim k for a hot second.”

You can ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below):

To be honest, it would not shock us if the actor decided to include a Kimmy Kakes look-alike in the music video. In 2018, whispers of an alleged affair between Drake and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star erupted after he repeatedly mentioned someone named Kiki — which is one of Kim’s nicknames — in the song In My Feelings. However, the KKW Beauty founder later slammed the conspiracy theory, telling fans at the time:

“Never happened. End of story.”

Still, that has not stopped Drake from continuing to drive a wedge between him and Kanye by acknowledging the age-old rumor. The father of one also penned a verse in the 2021 track Wants and Needs admitting to allegedly hooking up with Kim and telling Ye about it, rapping:

“Yeah, I probably go link to Yeezy / I need me some Jesus / But as soon as I start confessin’ my sins, he wouldn’t believe us.”

Yikes! Drake clearly knows how to push Kanye’s buttons — especially when you think about the fact that he expressed concerns about Kim stepping out on his latest album:

“Three hours to get back from Palm Springs, huh? / Who you know spend an hour in Walgreens, huh?”

Granted, he should be one to talk since he pretty much admitted to cheating on her…

But what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Did he use a Kim K doppelganger, or are people just reaching? Do you think the two will ever call a cease-fire on their longstanding feud? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN, WENN/Avalon, Drake/YouTube]