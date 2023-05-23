Kim Kardashian Says Kanye Marriage Was 'Beautiful' -- But THIS Caused Their Downfall!

Kim Kardashian may not have seen things the same way as Kanye West, but she’s resolved to learn the lesson, mature and grow from the experience, and move forward to better things.

As Perezcious readers will recall, we’ve been covering the 42-year-old reality TV star’s recent appearance on Jay Shetty‘s podcast On Purpose. During the long chat this week with the inspiring and intense Shetty, the SKIMS mogul emotionally addressed parenthood and optimistically looked at her future romantic prospects.

And she also examined some of the most difficult parts of her infamously dramatic divorce from the Chicago-born rapper.

Now, it’s notable that Kim did not mention Kanye by name during the podcast chat. Still, it was very clear about whom she was referring. Speaking candidly to Shetty, Kim called her marriage to the Hurricane rapper “beautiful,” but lamented how she isn’t able to “help” those who “don’t want” the assistance. Oof…

Things got interesting when Shetty asked her about opposing viewpoints. Kim acknowledged it was difficult to have “different views” from someone so close to her, especially when she didn’t have “the power” to change them. And that, the SKKN By Kim mogul has realized, is the lesson. You just can’t always change the views of others, as she said during the interview:

“You can’t force your beliefs and project that on someone that thinks something totally different. … You can’t really force things upon other people. You can’t expect them to be where you’re at [on] your level.”

No, you can’t force beliefs on people. But you can slowly worm your way in and turn them. We mean, obviously something happened to Ye over the years. He didn’t redpill himself. Clearly he was just listening to white supremacist friends like Nick Fuentes more than his wife.

Maybe it’s the fact she wasn’t coming at him with an agenda? She wasn’t trying to poison his ear? See, for the Kardashians star, opposing viewpoints — when shared respectfully and maturely — are what “makes the world go ’round.” At least, that’s what she’d ideally like to believe. There is a limit — you can’t really “both sides”sexism or anti-semitism… There are some ideas that do tear people apart. And we’ve certainly seen that in the KUWTK alum’s romantic life when it comes to Ye.

Now, the mom of four is focused on her future. She wants to make it work with someone who feels similarly about major cultural, political, and social views. She explained to Shetty:

“Align in the same values and morals and things at your core. … It’s OK to realize that this life is so short, and you should go and find the people that do align with what you really believe in.”

Ultimately, Kim is seriously considering how that dynamic will play into future pursuits.

As her name is now once again frequently popping up in a variety of dating rumors and romance reports, the Selfish author is dead-set on diving deep to figure out what she needs to coexist with a partner:

“I think just having that mutual respect, treating people with respect is just a given. Every relationship can be different. If you have just a mutual respect around the, across the board, that’s I think the number one thing.”

Seems like a pretty good starting point to us! At the end, “mutual respect” isn’t really something it seemed like Ye had with Kim.

You can watch the full On Purpose chat (below):

We stan a healthy, happy, and well-adjusted Kimmy K!!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Share your thoughts down in the comments (below)…

