Taylor Swift Got A Luxurious Gift From The Kansas City Chiefs Owner! See The Pics!

Taylor Swift got a birthday gift from her beau’s team!

Last week the Anti Hero songstress celebrated her 34 birthday with celebrations including a super luxe present from the owner of the Kansas City Chiefs! On Thursday, Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Clark Hunt who owns the NFL team, posted a birthday tribute, writing:

“Happy birthday to this queen! Bright, beautiful, beyond talented and engaging…easiest decision Time Magazine ever made for Person of the Year. Hope it’s your best & most blessed year yet!”

So sweet!

Related: How Taylor Reacted To Getting Booed At Sunday’s Chiefs Game!

In the carousel of photos she showed off her history of concerts and meetups with the pop star, including a selfie from a recent football game. In the selfie, the 24-year-old is handing Tay Tay a big gift box wrapped in sparkly purple wrapping paper. Later on, Gracie edited the post’s caption to reveal just what she and her mom Tavia had picked out for the musician: a luxury handbag from Judith Leiber Couture!

Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

The microphone-shaped clutch is covered in jewels and looks a lot like the mics Taylor uses during her Eras Tour. According to the brand, it’s “disco-inspired” and features a shoulder chain strap. The bag comes in three different colors, and although it wasn’t specified which color they gifted to the Lavender Haze singer, she either got silver, gold, or Hematite.

The bag retails for a whopping FIVE GRAND, with the Hunt family giving credits to luxury retailer Neiman Marcus for securing their blinged-out purchase. A seriously AH-Mazing gift to receive — but it definitely comes in second to the first gift she got from the Chiefs: Travis Kelce!!

Thoughts on Taylor’s new handbag, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Gracie Hunt/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]