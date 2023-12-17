Kim Kardashian Was Gifted A 3D Sculpture Of Her Brain! LOOK!

Kim Kardashian has a lot on her mind… As we can clearly see!

On Saturday, the SKIMS founder took to Instagram to reveal an early Christmas present: a 3D sculpture of her brain!

That’s right, in a Story video, the reality star spoke to fans while showing off a silver replica of her noggin:

“So how cool is this? The Prenuvo people made me a sculpture of my brain. This is, like, my actual brain.”

OMG!

She added in a follow-up vid that Prenuvo, a facility which offers radiation-free MRI scans of patients’ full bodies, had a digital rendition of her brain and was able to sculpt the physical replica for her as a gift. She added:

“So this is a full video of my brain on a screen. It explains everything about it. And I’m just so grateful, I think it’s really cool that the Prenuvo team did this, and it explains all different parts of your brain. And I have the sculpture.”

WOW! That’s pretty incredible!

Kim likely got the scan back in August when she raved about Prenuvo on Instagram.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Cool or creepy? Let us know in the comments down below!

