Kanye West Back At It Again -- Wears KKK-Style Hood At Album Listening Party WITH HIS KIDS!

When will it stop?!

Kanye West took to the stage at an album listening party in Miami on Monday night for Vultures, his upcoming project with Ty Dolla $ign. And forget what Bianca Censori was wearing, this time Ye had by far the most controversial outfit…

In clips of the event obtained by TMZ, which occurred in the Sunshine State where he’s been attending Art Basel, Ye was seen sporting a black hood in the style of KKK robes! Jeez!

Now, this look is (surprisingly) not anything new for the controversial artist. He actually first debuted this piece back in 2013 for his music video for Black Skinhead (inset above). Then, it was seen as edgy and artsy… but since he’s revealed his true colors, so to speak, with white supremacist connections and repeated antisemitic comments, it looks a whole lot worse!

Related: Kim Reveals ‘Greatest Fear’ — Her Kids Picking Kanye Over Her!

Taking to social media after the appearance, critics slammed him, arguing on X (Twitter):

“This guy is just not okay he thinks everything he does is normal I think not…” “Bruh dressed like a Klan member.” “That’s not art, it’s hate disguised as fashion.”

Yeah, we don’t even know what the argument is at this point. If it walks like a duck and talks like a duck, and tells you over and over it’s a duck… Why assume it’s a genius instead?

Clearly unbothered by the controversy, Ye wore this outfit while his kids Chicago, Saint, and North West watched on (along with his wife). Psalm, Kanye’s youngest with Kim Kardashian, didn’t appear to be in attendance. But it was a big night for his eldest! North joined him on stage at one point to perform her verse on the record. Other guests included collaborators Offset, Lil Durk, Chris Brown, Kodak Black, and Freddie Gibbs.

Take a look (below):

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

No matter how much backlash the Yeezy designer gets for his disturbing antisemitic and racist commentary, he just won’t back down. And now his 10-year-old is a part of it. Ugh.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live/Kanye West/YouTube]