Wendy Williams' Family Thought She'd Die Last Year Before Stay In Facility For Cognitive Issues

Wendy Williams has come a long way since the filming of her documentary, according to her family.

As we previously reported, the television icon has been prepping for her upcoming Lifetime doc Where Is Wendy Williams? while staying in a treatment center for her cognitive issues, which she’s been in since April 2023. Her sister Wanda Finnie and her niece Alex Finnie previously touched on this when speaking of her stay in the facility, saying she can only contact them first due to strict adherences with her legal guardian.

But despite the fact they can’t reach out to Wendy, they’re assuring the 59-year-old has been reaching out to them — and apparently her stay in that treatment center has been doing lots of good. Wanda said in an interview with People on Wednesday:

“I spoke with her yesterday and I speak with her very regularly when she reaches out to me. She is, from what I understand, in a wellness, healing type of environment. We cannot reach out to her, but she can reach out to us. And she is in a healing place emotionally. She’s not the person that you see in this film.”

Alex also opened up about Wendy’s condition, stating she’s “proud” of her:

“I’m proud of my aunt for taking control of her narrative because my aunt has always been such a public person and has been an open book, and we’ve all seen the images over the last few months and really few years of what has been like a spiral for my aunt. So for her to actually put her voice in here and take ownership of what’s happened, where she’s at present day… I think it’s powerful.”

The former Wendy Williams Show host’s sister agrees, and although the family isn’t sure what is going on in the facility behind the scenes, they’re just glad it’s working:

“I don’t know what is working, but I do know that when she did reach out to me, it was a person who is remarkably different than what we see in that documentary.”

Phew! It was touch and go for a while there, too. Between her many conditions — including alcohol addiction, Graves disease, and lymphedema — the family was worried one day they’d just learn she had died. Wanda admitted:

“There were points during the past year when everyone in this family wondered whether that call [that she was dead] was going to come in the middle of the night. Everybody in this family sat on pins and needles every single night with their cell phones right next to the bed.”

Thankfully it never happened! The broadcaster’s niece said she’s made a “complete 180”:

“She sounds really great. To hear my aunt now in terms of just how clear she is, just how focused she is on the importance of family and the reality in terms of facing and understanding where she’s at physically and mentally and emotionally, it is like a 180.”

Wonderful news!! We were all so worried, considering everything that went down… Sending love and light Wendy’s way as she continues on this healing journey.

[Image via Lifetime/YouTube]