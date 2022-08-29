Kim Kardashian’s Company SUED After 'Customer' Claims 'Dangerous' Body Tape Ripped Off Skin -- See SKIMS' Response HERE!

Anyone know of a good lawyer? 😉

Kim Kardashian’s company SKIMS is in hot water after one alleged customer claimed their body tape is to blame for severely damaging her skin. According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, plaintiff Noelle Mahasin Smith insisted in her Monday filing that the brand’s product led her to seek medical attention after injuring her skin, and claims in her filing that the tape was “negligently and carelessly” designed and is “dangerous and unsafe for its intended use.”

While Noelle didn’t specifically detail her injuries, she did say “reasonable careful companies seek to design body tape that don’t rip off the user’s skin,” so it wouldn’t be far-fetched to assume she lost some skin while using the product. She added the tape was:

“carelessly designed using inadequate materials and compounds”

and:

“[the] defective condition made the body tape dangerous and unsafe for its intended use.”

Big claims!

The plaintiff is suing for the physical and mental pain the tape allegedly caused her. The lawsuit, which doesn’t name Kim specifically, adds:

“When manufacturers do not make their products safe as is technologically and economically feasible and someone is hurt, they are responsible for the harm.”

The documents also claim the company was aware of potential damage but refused to inform consumers:

“The (company) failed to warn the public of the dangerous body tape, and instead continued to sell the product to the public.”

The filing continued:

“After releasing the body tape to the public, the consumers started lodging public complaints about the body tape damaging skin.”

However, the multi-billion dollar company wasn’t about to just sit idly by… No, they hit back with a claim of their own: Noelle never even bought SKIMS body tape in the first place?! The shape-wear brand released an official statement on the matter to TMZ:

“We take feedback from our customers very seriously. Upon further review of this specific complaint, we have discovered that the customer purchased what appears to be fake tape from Amazon, who is not an authorized or official retailer of SKIMS products.”

Whaaaaaat??? They added:

“Unfortunately counterfeit items have become commonplace for the brand and we strongly advise our customers to only purchase from SKIMS or any of our official retail partners which can be found on our website to ensure that they receive authentic products that meet our quality standards.”

In photos obtained by TMZ, you can clearly see an order was placed through Amazon, from Okela, another retailer that sells body tape. Additionally, the tape that was purchased in the suit retailed for $9.99 per roll and a pack of 10 pasties, while SKIMS body tape retails for $36 per roll and $12 for a pack of pasties.

Kim, go ahead and say the magic words: case closed (hopefully)!

What are your thoughts on the lawsuit, Perezcious readers? Be sure to let us know in the comments (below)!

