KUWTK Is STILL Trying To Make The Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian Endgame Happen!

Gretchen Wieners must be a producer this season on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, because the show is SERIOUSLY gunning so hard trying to make one fetch storyline happen — and it’s just not going to happen!

Of course, we’re talking about the long-standing reality show’s eternal season 20 focus on Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian‘s relationship, even though they’ve been broken up forever and are now both seriously dating other people.

Thursday night’s episode kept beating the proverbial drum for a reconciliation, though! Is there no end in sight to all this marriage madness??

ICYMI on E! last night, things came to a head as Scott again professed his love for the Poosh founder — this time, after she (jokingly) decided to flirt with the lifeguard stationed at their beach vacation home. Scott didn’t care for the harmless flirting, though, and quickly opened up to his baby momma about how it “hurts” him to see her with other people.

Whoa!

At one point, he straight up told Kourtney he was “unhappy” with their co-parenting relationship being “stuck in a whole limbo state.” And he wasn’t done there! The 37-year-old Talentless founder also added (below):

“I’m OK with you, I guess, doing whatever you want if you can just make the final decision of that you and I are never going to try to be a family again. Then I could move on and I could deal with you being with other people. You don’t say no [to reconciliation], and you leave this door open, so, I have expectations in my mind and they don’t seem to ever get met.”

Holy s**t! Honestly, Scott’s not wrong at ALL here. Yes, he is just as guilty as Kourt in that they are both dating other people, but if he feels like she’s having her proverbial cake and eating it too by somehow dragging him along, he’s totally in the right to tell her that.

Good for you for sharing your feelings, Lord Disick! Snaps and claps for being open and honest! But still…

Surprised by Scott’s frank admissions, Kourt opened up about it in a confessional, saying:

“I know that this isn’t what Scott wants to hear and I do appreciate his vulnerability and like, really putting himself out there. But like, he always kind of tries to put a lot of pressure on me and I just don’t think that’s fair.”

Pressure is a major source of stress in Kourt’s life — and it pops up again here! Remember, it was pressure from her sisters that first drove her away from KUWTK last year.

But Scott kept the pressure on, regardless. Pointing to his co-parenting status with the 42-year-old mother of three, he acknowledged how they are pretty much a couple in almost every way except the intimate side of things, saying:

“It seems like we do everything else together but, like, the intimacy part that we leave for other people. And then, those other people are just jealous of our relationship and they feel like the only thing they have is the intimacy part… I love you, so, it’s difficult.”

Aaaand there’s the L-bomb! We knew it was coming! Kourt didn’t bite, though, and instead demurred even further in another confessional clip, retorting:

“Certain things haven’t happened that I’ve been very clear about. My answer isn’t going to change unless his actions change.”

Yeahhhhh. And now with Travis Barker so firmly in the mix, it doesn’t seem like her answer (with Scott) will change for quite a while, no matter what.

That didn’t make the Flip It Like Disick star very happy, though. He summed up his glum thoughts in his own confessional clip, concluding:

“I feel like for so many years and so long, I always thought that we would end up together. And now it’s getting to a point where I’m not really sure if that’s ever gonna happen again.”

Awwww. We really feel for him, that sucks! But also, like, they’re now both in relationships. And they had ample opportunity to fix their problems and figure s**t out for years when they were together, and things never got to where they collectively wanted them to be. So, like, maybe moving on isn’t the worst thing??

Anyways, ch-ch-check out this super-quick recap video of Thursday night’s full episode in case you missed the full hour-long show on cable (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Seriously, where do U stand on Kourtney and Scott ever getting back together, once and for all?

Could it happen soon? Or will it be something they do when they’re way older, and more mature, and ready to ride off into the sunset together?? Sound OFF with your take and predict the future down in the comment section (below)!

[Image via KUWTK/YouTube]