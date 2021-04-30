Fans Notice Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's CRAZY Good Chemistry In Old KUWTK Clip!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have great chemistry — and as it turns out, they’ve had it for quite a while!

The 42-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star may be riding high on cloud nine with her lovely drummer boyfriend nowadays, but a recently-resurfaced old clip from the fam’s famous reality show suggests things have been good for a LONG time!

Related: Travis’ Son Claims His Dad’s Relationship With Kourtney Is ‘True Love’! Awww!

On Thursday, a KarJenner fan account posted a clip of a season 14 episode of KUWTK to Instagram. In the clip, which initially aired in 2017, fans can see Kourt and Travis interacting in a kitchen right before Christmas that year. And their chemistry, even then, is SO obvious! Kourt, sis Kim Kardashian, and (now-former) family friend Larsa Pippen get together to have their youngsters decorate gingerbread houses. While there, the Blink-182 drummer is hanging out in the kitchen, munching on some holiday treats.

At one point, the Poosh founder teases Travis with an offer to let him make his own gingerbread house — to which he heartily agrees, with a mouthful of food! And the look on Kourt’s face at that point is SO priceless, too…

Ch-ch-check out the super-cute clip (below):

Awww! Travis making his own gingerbread house with the “anarchy” symbol on the side roof is absolutely hilarious and perfectly on brand, BTW. But seriously, they are so cute together even in that pre-relationship throwback exchange. If we only knew what they’d become, four years later…

Related: Did Younes Bendjima Drop Major Shade On Kourtney And Travis’ Relationship Recently??

Fans went crazy for the nostalgic look-back at early chemistry, too. Quickly, the video’s comment section was flooded by folks with full hearts fawning over this pair’s true love (below):

“The way they looked at each other” “Wow he been around for a minute. That’s a friend who made it out the friend zone congrats” “This is why Steve Harvey said men aren’t your friends ladies… their [sic] just waiting for the small crack in the door when your [sic] single. lol well good for them” “I love Kourtney and Travis together I can’t lie” “I like to think he was low key in love with her here and just want to spend time with her and be around her” “I love these two together so so much” “This is exactly how shits starts. Motherf**kers be lurking waiting to strike. Making ginger bread houses and s**t.” “Plot twist: they’ve been dating this whole time but only revealed their relationship until after filming was finished”

OMG! That last comment! We seriously doubt it’s true, but it would be SUPER wild if it were! Conspiracy theories aside, though, these two definitely saw sparks with each other long ago, even if nobody acted on anything until a few months ago. The chemistry on camera doesn’t lie!!! We just wonder what Scott Disick must think looking back at a clip this old and seeing this… ya know?!

Related: Kourtney And Travis Really Want You To Know They F**k Hard!!!

Also, we want to know what YOU think seeing this old clip, Perezcious readers! Have Kourtney and Travis been destined to fall for each other for years now?! Sound OFF with your take on everything down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/Judy Eddy/WENN/Instagram]