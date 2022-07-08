Kim Kardashian Clarifies Why North West Held Up 'STOP' Sign During Paris Fashion Week Show!

Kim Kardashian is clarifying a noteworthy — and HIGHlarious — moment North West had a couple days ago at Paris Fashion Week!

The 41-year-old reality TV star and her daughter were at the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall 2022/Winter 2023 runway show during France’s world-famous fashion event when paparazzi cameras set Nori off! Not in, like, anger or anything — but the 9-year-old’s reaction to being photographed endlessly was definitely funny, and trollish. And we’re here for it!

It all came to a head when North took her invite paper and wrote “STOP” in big letters on it. Looking right at the cameras with daggers in her eyes while visually venting her frustration, she held up her quickly-crafted sign for the paparazzi members — and the world — to clearly see!

On Thursday, Kim took to Twitter to laugh off the funny moment, explaining North’s motives for anyone who misread:

“For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds this video! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show…”

You can see the video for yourself (below), which Kim re-shared on her own account along with that message explaining why things went down the way they did:

For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds this video! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show… ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/29F26ooy8A — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) July 8, 2022

LOLz!

Anna Wintour is in the house, it’s Fashion Week, Kim looks as stunning as ever, the whole world is watching, and… North steals the show!

Twitter reacted accordingly, too:

“she has so much personality” “If you know she don’t like the pics then why bring her to the FRONT ROW???” “She’s Kanye’s daughter that’s for sure!” “North is such a queen lol” “This is actually a sad picture. She asking for help” “kanye west vibes”

Oh, boy…

We truly are not ready for this next generation of KarJenner kids as they grow up, y’all!! Ha!

BTW, in a separate tweet also sent on Thursday, Kim shared her appreciation for being able to bring her oldest child to Fashion Week:

“As a mom I’m so grateful that my daughter loves coming with me on my work trips and I am able to bring her and create these memories together along with my mom.”

What an experience that must be!

The Selfish author shared a series of snaps of the two of them taking Paris as a pair, too:

As a mom I’m so grateful that my daughter loves coming with me on my work trips and I am able to bring her and create these memories together along with my mom. pic.twitter.com/jUJTKo09jV — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) July 8, 2022

We just love the coordinated pinstriped looks! Those chain nose rings were a nice touch to give the week some edge. Oh, and Kris Jenner was there for that, too. (Of course!) And the highlight of their time must have been sitting next to the Vogue editor Wintour herself for the show.

The mother-daughter team clearly had quite the time in Paris! We hope they don’t STOP any time soon!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

