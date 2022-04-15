Kim Kardashian Opens Up About ‘Super Low Key’ Staten Island Dates With Pete Davidson!

Kim Kardashian has nothing but love for her and Pete Davidson’s special low-key spot — nearly 3,000 miles away from El Lay!

Ever since the pair started dating last November, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has spent quite a bit of time around the Saturday Night Live star’s hometown of Staten Island. The couple has done everything from heading out on movie dates to even taking a little trip to meet his grandparents. And although Pete has been spending more time out in Los Angeles with Kim, it sounds like Staten Island has really grown on her throughout their blossoming romance!

During an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Friday, Kim opened up about her time with the 28-year-old comedian, specifically raving about getting the chance to explore the east coast city with her man by her side. She expressed:

“Staten Island is an amazing place. We had so much fun going to Staten Island. I wanted to check it out.”

When host Ryan Seacrest asked what the “most memorable” part has been about the New York City borough so far, the 41-year-old instantly answered “the pizza.” LOLz! She then added:

“I don’t know. It was a fun place.”

It’s OK to say the pizza, gurl!

Of course, co-host Kelly Ripa wondered how two high-profile celebrities like Kim and Pete have been able to travel around the city and enjoy their time together without creating a frenzy everywhere they go. While the duo might not always be successful, they still try to keep it as laid back as possible in Staten Island. How do they do that? By moving around the city like the rest of the folks do! The SKIMS creator explained of their no-fuss outings:

“We take ferry rides everywhere. It’s always been super low-key. That is the fun part of it. We can just chill and be low-key, ride around and see all the fun hometown stuff and sneak in and out of places. Staten Island has surprisingly been so low-key for us.”

While the two initially kept their entire relationship somewhat “low-key,” Kimmy Kakes has been speaking out about her boyfriend more and more. And unsurprisingly, she has had only great things to say! She continued singing his praises on the daytime talk show, calling the Big Time Adolescence star the “most genuine person” she has met:

“I really didn’t know much about him before. I saw him a few times at events and stuff like that. And had conversations with him. And he always seems super nice. But I just, I did not know much about him. Getting to know him, he is really, truly the nicest human being.”

Aww!!! We cannot deny that Kim seems really happy with her relationship with Pete — even after all of the drama with Kanye West! You can ch-ch-check out her conversation with Kelly and Ryan (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think there’s a possibility Kim will leave her home in California to move to Staten Island with Pete or is this just a fun getaway spot for her? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

