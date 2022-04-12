Kim Kardashian Weighs In On Boyfriend Pete Davidson's Big D**k Energy!

Kim Kardashian is keeping it coy when it comes to boyfriend Pete Davidson‘s apparently ample assets!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum spoke about her relationship with the Saturday Night Live star during the latest episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast that was released on Tuesday. During the discussion with host Amanda Hirsch, the 41-year-old business mogul was asked about her man’s allegedly well-hung physique and overall vibe, and she played it off in the most subtle way!

When Hirsch asked the SKIMS founder about “that BDE [big d**k energy] that everyone talks about,” Kim played with the reported rumors, and reflected on the beginnings of her connection to her 28-year-old boyfriend. Speaking about their first kiss, which was infamously shared on screen during that Aladdin skit on SNL back in October, Kim said (below):

“When we kissed, I was just like, ‘Hmm!’ It was a stage kiss, but it was still a little zing. It wasn’t anything like a super, crazy feeling.”

After the kiss, which occurred about six months past when Kim first filed for divorce from then-husband Kanye West earlier in the year, the KKW Beauty whiz came to the sudden realization that she “hadn’t kissed anyone else in 10 years.” Determined to do something about that, she explained to Hirsch how she recalled thinking this after the on-air connection:

“I’ve just got to get myself out there.”

Still thinking about the kiss a couple days later, Kim recalled how Pete never showed up at the cast after-party following her memorable hosting gig at SNL. Bummed out by his absence from the after-event, the mom of four recalled how she did feel the BDE vibes in his presence:

“A few days later, I was like, ‘Hmm, there is some BDE action. I thought about it later. I was like, ‘Damn, he’s the only person who didn’t come.'”

BTW, Kim also opened up a bit about her new man’s clear interest in her prior to the beginning of their relationship late last year. As we’ve previously noted, Kim and Pete actually connected for the first time at the Met Gala about a month before SNL. And while Kim’s hosting duties on the late-night show hadn’t yet been publicly announced, Pete knew she was going to be on set. So, he offered some advice — and his phone number — after she told him how “nervous” she was about the gig:

“He had been asking around for my number a little bit. I saw him at the Met and he knew I was hosting SNL but it wasn’t announced yet. He came up to me and we were talking about SNL.”

Kim’s memorable outfit at the event prevented her from being able to get into her phone, though. So, Pete played it cool after pursuing her digits, instead opting to leave things until October:

“I had gloves on and I couldn’t get into my phone. We never connected or anything until [SNL].”

And yet it all still worked out in the end! Lucky for them that they wound up together, too, because now they seem so happy!

