Kim Kardashian Is 'Sad' But 'Doing OK' After Kanye Divorce News As Family Rallies Around To Support

Kim Kardashian is doing what she can to move forward in her split from Kanye West.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star officially filed for divorce from the 43-year-old rapper on Friday afternoon, as we previously reported. And now, she’s circling the wagons with her family, friends, and other close loved ones to get through the difficulties that come with having to live out the aftermath of the breakup of her marriage, which lasted nearly seven full years.

According to People, the 40-year-old reality TV star and momma of four children — daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, almost 2 — is leaning on close friends and family during this difficult time… and especially during this tough first weekend after the announcement.

An insider reported Kim is “ready to move on” from all the divorce talk, but nevertheless added more updates about how she’s been doing with it (below):

“Kim is with her family today. She is doing okay. She is sad, but ready to move on. Their marriage had been broken for a long time. Kim feels like she has done everything she can to save it. Filing for divorce is something she has been thinking about for a long time. She has also been dreading it. She really, really has done everything to avoid filing.”

Alas, it still came down to the fact that she just had to file, apparently.

Sad stuff.

The source added more, too, sharing the fact that apparently Kim was optimistic things would get better for a while there — until, well, they didn’t.

The insider revealed (below):

“Last year, she hoped they could somehow work things out. In the past few weeks though, it has been clear that they are done. Although, there is still love, they are just too different and have different visions for the future.”

Wow. Sad!

At least her family is stepping up, though.

For one, Us Weekly is reporting that insiders are keen on noting how Kourtney Kardashian in particular has really stepped up to give Kim love and support. Kourt, who is of course in her own brand-new relationship with boyfriend Travis Barker, has nevertheless really been there for her younger sister, too.

The insider revealed (below):

“Kourtney has been trying really hard to be there for Kim this week. Kim was over at Kourtney’s on Wednesday, [February 17,] as the preparations for [the Friday, February 19, divorce filing] were being finalized.”

Sounds like Kourt is really stepping up to the plate!

Still, it’s sad to see Kim (and Kanye) having to deal with the inevitable emotional fallout of all this, even if now was the best and most sensible time to make the move. Sad stuff all around.

