Kim Kardashian Reportedly 'Extremely Stressed,' Turns Focus To Co-Parenting With Kanye West As 'Standstill' Divorce Looms

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West may be on the outs, but that doesn’t mean they’re going to leave their kids high and dry as the divorce goes through.

Insiders are sharing new info on Thursday indicating just how involved both Kim and Yeezy plan to be with the couple’s four children — North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago.

And while sources are quick to admit that the rapper has already long since moved out of the couple’s Calabasas home, he’s still making time to make those four adorable kids a priority in his life after Kim.

A source spoke to E! News about that, revealing (below):

“He is no longer living at the house with Kim and the kids. When he sees the kids, he meets them elsewhere, [but] he can see them when he wants. He still wants to play a huge role in their lives and Kim would never discourage that.”

That’s very important!

Obviously, with the KKW Cosmetics guru and the College Dropout rapper going their separate ways, co-parenting is going to be the last and most important point on which they must work together. It sounds like they are both open and committed to doing so — at least for now. Let’s hope this goodwill continues!

Kim’s Living It Up…

That insider also dug up some dirt on Kim’s new social life — and it sounds like fun!

The source noted (below):

“She is moving on and is having a lot of fun at this stage in her life. It already feels like she is divorced, though [Kim and Kanye] are at a standstill currently and neither of them are pushing [to make the divorce official]. At this point in time, there is no rush for the paperwork to be finalized.”

Interesting! But, like, at some point you’ve just gotta move on, ya know??

…Or, Maybe Not, Actually?!

We’ve got dueling sources!

While E! News‘ insider (above) claims Kim is coming into her own as a newly-single lady, ET spoke to a separate source who tells a very different tale of the Kim Kardashian: Hollywood founder’s mental state!

According to this source, Kim is far more stressed than blessed at this point:

“Kim and Kanye are trying their best to keep their relationship issues a private matter, especially for the sake of the kids. Kim is extremely stressed out right now between taking care of their children, studying to become a lawyer and figuring out her situation with Kanye in the best way possible for both their kids and for him and his mental state. She is doing her best to hold it together, but it has been overwhelming.”

Wow!

That’s understandable, of course — divorce is a major step for a family, even if it’s the best move to make for all parties involved, and lots will change for Kim and the kids once that step is official. We just hope she leans on that super-tight family of hers for emotional support as she needs it. Sadly, this won’t be easy!

As for Yeezy, it appears that as least as of this week, he’s still wearing his wedding ring! That’s a curious development…

Page Six published pics of the 43-year-old Chicago native rockin’ his wedding band in Malibu on Wednesday afternoon. Whether it’s just to keep up appearances or what, we’re not sure, but regardless it appears Kanye has yet to take that (big) step and go without it. (BTW, you can see those pics HERE.)

So much going on for Kimye right now, y’all. What do U make of the divorce and the co-parenting changes looming on the horizon? Sound OFF about everything here with your take down in the comments (below)…

