Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, & More Celebs Walked The Balenciaga Runway At Paris Fashion Week!

Many celebrities just swapped their front row seats at the latest fashion show for Balenciaga to strut their stuff on the catwalk!

The fashion house unveiled its 51st Couture Collection during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, bringing stars such as Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, Christine Queen, Bella Hadid, and Naomi Campbell to rock the runway and show off the latest designs! It was truly a surprise moment! It was a surprise moment for many audience members as the show kicked off with several models hitting the stage in black helmets that covered their faces and head-to-toe bodysuits. Cheering the women on from the front row were several other celebs like Kris Jenner, North West, Keith Urban, Offset, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

As for what some of the A-Lister models wore? Kimmy Kakes, who pretty much has been a walking advertisement for Balenciaga over the past year, walked down the runway in a floor-length black dress featuring a sweetheart neckline and daring scooped back. Of course, the look was paired with the brand’s signature attached gloves.

Meanwhile, Nicole was decked out in a metallic one-shoulder-length gown matched with some opera-length gloves. Dua also stunned the crowd in a highlighter yellow mini dress and sheer black stockings. And unsurprisingly, Naomi looked absolutely regal in an all black dress completed with full-skirt and dramatic collar.

The show is definitely a must-see so ch-ch-check it out (below):

Ah-MAZING!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Balenciaga/YouTube]