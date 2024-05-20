Got A Tip?

Bella Hadid

So Much For Leaving Hollywood! Bella Hadid Rocks Jaw-Dropping Sheer Nude Dress At Cannes -- LOOK! 

So Much For Leaving Hollywood! Bella Hadid Rocks Jaw-Dropping Sheer Dress At Cannes!

Bella Hadid is back on the red carpet!

After over a yearlong hiatus, the model stepped out at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Monday. The event was the premiere of The Apprentice, the Donald Trump biopic starring Sebastian Stan. No, Bella isn’t in the movie — but all eyes in town were on her anyway because she looked GORG!!

The 27-year-old wore a sheer tan Saint Laurent dress that was SUPER revealing! Ch-ch-check it out!

(c) MEGA/WENN

Well, hot dayum!

She sure knows how to make a big return!

Bella was last seen on a red carpet at the March 2023 opening of Stanton Social Prime at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. She since moved to Texas with her boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, and decided to take a step back from modeling to focus on her new cowgirl lifestyle — or so we heard. Seems she couldn’t stay away from the entertainment world for good! Glad to have her back, tbh!

Reactions?! Tell us in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

May 20, 2024 16:33pm PDT

