Kim Kardashian Paris Armed Robbery: 5 Years Later, A Dozen People Just Got Indicted

It appears as though French prosecutors and police officials are getting closer to finding some type of significant closure in the infamous armed robbery case involving Kim Kardashian.

As you’ll no doubt recall, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was held at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room back in October of 2016 and robbed of nearly $10 million of jewelry and other high-end items. Thankfully, Kim was physically unharmed in the incident, though she was bound and sequestered by the robbers — and, of course, the emotional toll has been significant.

According to a judicial source in Paris who apparently spoke to E! News about the ongoing legal situation, two judges in the French capital have indicted 12 people in connection with the 2016 armed robbery.

Per that insider, the twelve defendants will be taken to trial and prosecuted on charges of robbery with a weapon committed in an organized gang, kidnapping and forcible confident, and activities of criminal association.

It is unclear who the defendants are, though, as prosecutors have not publicly identified who was charged, and on what particular alleged crimes each person was indicted. Still, it would appear to be a massive step forward into determining culpability among those allegedly responsible for the bone-chilling crimes.

As of Tuesday evening, reps for Kim have not released any public comment on her behalf regarding this news.

As KUWTK fans and Kardashian followers will no doubt recall, the robbery was a shocking and horrific event for the longtime reality TV star and mother of four. At least five men gained entry to Kim’s hotel room after brandishing a weapon and threatening a concierge, forcing him to open the beauty mogul’s door during the early hours of October 3. Kim had been in the French capital for events related to Paris Fashion Week.

Kim recalled the incident to authorities, in a verbal statement subsequently published in Le Journal du Dimanche, in which the SKIMS founder explained she’d been bound and gagged and placed into the tub in the room’s bathroom. As we noted (above), Kim was not physically injured in the robbery, but her spokesperson previously informed the media that she was “badly shaken” over the events, as to be expected.

Reflecting on the scary event two years later, Kim explained during a talk show interview that her life “has definitely changed a lot” in the months since the ordeal. The reality TV maven said during that 2018 discussion:

“There was a lot of me that measured who I was by how much I had. I thought, ‘Oh, I’m worth so much.’ That needed to change in me. Even though it was horrific and I wouldn’t wish it upon anyone, it really did deeply change me to where now I feel like I can get back to myself.”

A year later, in a 2019 episode of True Hollywood Story, the business mogul further reflected on how much the armed robbery had changed her outlook, explaining:

“Ten minutes really changed my whole life. You’re just kind of bracing yourself for the moment that they’re gonna shoot you and kill you… Just thinking, you know, you’re about to die.”

We can’t even imagine…

Honestly, we’re just glad that authorities appear to be making progress on the legal side of this case.

And we’re really glad that Kim has thankfully moved past these horrible events as well as to be reasonably expected.

