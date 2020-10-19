Kim Kardashian Sobs Recalling Scary New Details From Her 2016 Paris Robbery & More In Vulnerable Interview With David Letterman

Even after all of these years baring her soul for the cameras, there’s still so much we have yet to learn about Kim Kardashian West.

The KUTWK star recently sat down for an episode of David Letterman‘s Netflix interview series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, which will begin streaming on Wednesday, October 21. Breaking down in tears while recalling new details about her 2016 Paris robbery, among many other shocking revelations about her life in the spotlight, the 39-year-old displayed a truly vulnerable side.

According to previews obtained by E! News and Hollywood Life, Kim revealed she coincidentally had a conversation about getting robbed just hours before the incident went down. How uncanny! While out to lunch with sister Kourtney Kardashian, and friends, Stephanie Shepherd and Simone Harouche, the momma of four casually asked:

“‘If you guys were robbed, what would you do? Would just just give them the stuff?’ Why we had this conversation…it was so wild. I said I would say take everything. Just take everything. Nothing is important.”

Wow. Unfortunately, that hypothetical situation became a reality later that evening when a team of men, dressed up as French police officers, barged into her room to commit the robbery while the rest of her crew (including her bodyguard) were out for the night.

“They had been following me for two years leading up until this moment. I didn’t know that they had someone at the elevators, someone at the front, someone that moved the camera, someone that broke the door, someone in the getaway car. There was a whole team of people that had planned this.”

Kardashian noted they have since confessed to trying to rob her during a previous trip, but Kanye West‘s presence at the time scared them off. However, they seized the opportunity his absence provided during that year’s Paris Fashion Week, with Kim adding:

“Then they said they saw on social media that I had this huge new ring.”

The KKW Beauty founder said she immediately handed over the ring before one of the men “grabbed her” while she was wearing a robe without “anything under it.” She began to cry in front of Letterman as she recalled believing that she was about to be assaulted.

“I was like, ‘OK, this is the time I’m gonna get raped. Like deal, this is gonna happen, just prepare yourself.’ So, I did and then — I don’t know why I’m crying, I’ve talked about this before — and then he tied me up with handcuffs and zip-ties and then duct tape and duct-taped my mouth and my eyes.”

At one point, she said one of the attackers even tried to quietly comfort her through the ordeal:

“The guy kept on whispering to me, ‘You’re okay, you’re okay….if you….shhh, you’re okay.’ He could hardly speak English, but I was like, okay, is he giving me a signal? He picked me up and he put me in a bathtub. And then he picked me up again and just put me on the floor and ran.”

Ugh. How incredibly scary to have lived through that! As the star noted, we’ve heard her relay some of these details before, but this added context really colors our perspective of the terrifying event she lived through.

Elsewhere in wide-ranging chit chat, the businesswoman shared some of her insight on her late father Robert Kardashian‘s involvement in the O.J. Simpson trial over the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman back in the ’90s — something she’s never done before.

Since the late Nicole was mom Kris Jenner‘s best friend and O.J. was dad Robert’s best friend, Kim said she didn’t know “whose side to take” after Simpson was acquitted. Noting how the case “tore our family apart,” the beauty mogul told Letterman another huge reason why she still refuses to comment any further on it today:

“I just respect his children, so if I were to say something that would hurt someone’s feelings publicly — unless they’re coming for me and I have to defend myself or a family member — then I’m aware.”

As a parent who lives their life in the public eye and often deals with the sometimes unwarranted opinions of others, we can understand why she’d adopt that stance.

Of course, with the famous family’s iconic reality show set to end next year in 2021, the two could not get through their taped discussion without commenting on the end of this particular KarJenner era. The SKIMS founder is sad about it like the rest of her siblings, but she’s confident Instagram can pick up the tab supporting their lavish lifestyle where E! left off!

“We would not be who we are today without Keeping Up With the Kardashians and that’s why we continue to share our lives, even if, realistically, we can post something on social media and make more than we do a whole season.”

Well, dayum! We knew those social media posts were lucrative, but wow. It kind of makes you wonder why they didn’t just end things sooner? Either way, we appreciate all of the little-known gems Miz West shared with us here and we’re dying to hear the full version of their chat.

Season 3 of Letterman’s show also features interviews with Robert Downey Jr., Dave Chappelle, and Lizzo. Catch a sneak peek of those conversations and more in the official trailer here, and let us know what you thought of Kim’s candid chat in the comments (below)!

