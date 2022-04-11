Kim Kardashian Swoons Over Pete Davidson’s Family & Reveals They Were Talking BEFORE Infamous SNL Hosting Gig!

Kim Kardashian really digs Pete Davidson‘s whole vibe! That includes his family, too!

Of course, we’ve previously reported about how Pete’s mom Amy Davidson is clearly keen on the KarJenner family superstar. Then the SKIMS mogul stepped up to meet Pete’s grandparents out on Staten Island recently, as well. And Pete has already bonded with the reality TV maven’s kids, too! Now, it turns out that she’s just concerned about whether she fits in well with the Saturday Night Live star’s lovely brood!

Speaking to Access Hollywood late last week as part of a preview for her famous fam’s forthcoming Hulu series that debuts on Thursday, the 41-year-old beauty mogul gushed about meeting the 28-year-old comedian’s fam. Calling his grandparents “so nice,” Kim said:

“Like the cutest, the nicest. Oh my god, so cute!”

Though she did admit she was a little stressed about whether they loved her back when asked whether Pete’s grandparents vibed with her at the group’s sit-down:

“Oh, I don’t want to put words in their mouth. You know, you have to ask them, but they’re so lovely and so amazing, and you know, I hope they like me.”

Awww!

We are sure they liked her! Kim makes a good impression. And her connection with Pete is legit! Still, it’s kind of cute to see her writhe with hope after meeting the (grand)parents!

To be honest, though, it’s not really Pete’s grandparents that we’re focused on right now. After the first two eps of Hulu’s The Kardashians were released for media consumption prior to Thursday’s big public reveal, we are learning more about Pim’s history! And it started WAY before we ever knew!

During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, cameras follow Kim as she prepares to host SNL. Nervous about going on camera in such a big way on the sketch comedy show, Kim explains in a confessional that she actually met Pete and first bonded with him back in September — a month BEFORE she filmed SNL — at the Met Gala!

The SKIMS mogul recalled:

“I ran into Pete Davidson at the Met and I was like, ‘I am so scared. I don’t know what I signed up for.’ And he’s like, ‘Can you read cue cards? You’re good. You’re good.'”

OK, first off, we can totally picture Pete saying that, and laughing to himself while he does it! LOLz! But more importantly, Kim’s confessional explainer outright reveals that she met and spoke to her new man before any of us ever saw them share a kiss in that Aladdin skit! Perhaps the chemistry was clear from the get-go at the Met Gala, and the SNL moment on camera was the icing on the cake??

Regardless of the relationship’s jumping-off point, Kim and Pete are really going strong now. In fact, the KKW Beauty biz whiz’s younger sister Khloé also spoke to Access Hollywood in that interview late last week, and did her own gushing about Pete’s presence in Kim’s life:

“Pete just brings out a simplicity in her and just a calmness that I really love and appreciate. He’s super sweet and easy and just, he’s so thoughtful, and he makes all of us laugh, and who doesn’t want to laugh all day long?”

Love to hear that!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your thoughts on the latest deets on Pim’s rise to prominence and their fortuitous Met Gala meeting down in the comments (below)!

