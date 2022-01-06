Kim Kardashian Posts Smokin' Hot Bikini Pic To Celebrate Her Bahamas Vacation With Pete Davidson!

Kim Kardashian is giving fans a glimpse into her romantic getaway with Pete Davidson!

The momma of four took to Instagram on Thursday to show off her hot bod in a brown bikini while laying under the sun in what we can only imagine is the Bahamas. She and the SNL star were spotted jetting off to the island earlier this week for a post-New Year’s Eve trip, and it couldn’t look more fun!

Alongside her HAWT AF bikini selfie, Kim captioned the photo with a reference to Mariah Carey’s hit track Fantasy:

“Sweet sweet fantasy baby”

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Love it!!

In other pics published by E! (which you can see HERE), the couple was spotted enjoying an adventurous boat ride together on Wednesday. Kim looked gorgeous in a plunging black bodysuit and distressed black jeans. Meanwhile, her beau rocked a blue letterman jacket, beige hoodie, tan shorts, and some Beavis and Butthead socks. Very different fashion senses! LOLz!

Earlier in the day, the KUWTK alum seemed to suggest that 2022 might just be her best year yet but writing on IG:

“the best is yet to be”

But it kinda looks like she’s already living her best life!! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you ready for these two to make their romance IG official?

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram & The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube]