Kim Kardashian's Baecation With 'Content' Boyfriend Pete Davidson Is Sealed With A Smooch!

Like we all tend to do sometimes, Kim Kardashian used Monday morning to publish a glorious weekend photo-dump on Instagram!

New on Monday, the 41-year-old reality TV star took to the social media app to share a cool carousel of shots for her nearly 320 million followers. In the pics, fans can see the blonde-haired beauty enjoying her time at a beach-side locale — with the sun, the sea, and her man!!

Yes, Pete Davidson featured prominently in the pics, including one snap of the sexy pair locking lips! Ooooh!

As you can see (below), Kim gave major #CoupleGoals vibes with a “beach for 2” set of snaps. From wading in the clear blue water together, to enjoying moments on both a couple’s kayak and a boat, Kete did their thing in the super-sunny location:

Love it!

And that SMOOCH!!! Kete consistently giving social media PDA is honestly propelling us through to the official start of summer next week!

Also, Kim clearly has a great sense of humor about it. Over on her IG Stories, she posted a few quasi “behind-the-scenes” clips showing what it took to get this newest series of pics. In one short vid, the Selfish author showed her self-awareness by joking that Pete has “passed the content taking boyfriend test” by being so willing to set up shots and be patient with her:

Ha! That’s a good line!

Of course, traveling to a palm-tree-lined beach is different form Kim and Pete’s most recent romantic foray. As Perezcious readers will recall, Kim went on record about how “f**king horny” Pete made her after suggesting the duo pop over to an El Lay Rite Aid in their sweats and PJs to grab some ice cream. This skin-baring ocean trip is just a bit more involved than a low-key night at home, right?! Both are fun, tho! Ha!

Clearly, with trips like this, Kim and Pete continue to fall deeper into (dare we say it?!?!) love!

And we’re not the only ones using the L-word! Late last week, Khloé Kardashian popped up on Twitter with an eyebrow-raising comment about her older sister supposedly falling head-over-heels for the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star. Responding to a fan who’d been watching the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Khloé straight-up claimed Kim was already “in love” with her man!

Of course, it’s worth considering when these new pics might have been taken. While Kim posted the pics as a Monday morning photo dump, it’s honestly unlikely they were snapped over the weekend. After experiencing that horrific armed robbery in Paris back in 2016, Kim has become much more cautious about posting shots of her life in real-time. So it’s at least possible these pics were taken at least a few days before?!

Which brings us to our other though: could Kim and Pete have jetted off to the beach right around Kanye West‘s 45th birthday, which was last Wednesday?! As we’ve been reporting, the rapper has allegedly been pissed off about the Meet Cute star spending so much time with the four kids Ye shares with Kim. What if Kanye’s birthday coming up on the calendar was a way to get him some serious quality time with the little ones while Kim and Pete jetted off to the tropics?? And now we’re seeing the aftermath on IG?!

What say U, Perezcious readers??

