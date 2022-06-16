Kim Kardashian Is Totally ‘Head Over Heels’ For Pete Davidson Following Their Tahiti Vacation! DETAILS!

They say nothing brings a couple closer (or further apart sometimes) than going on a vacation together, and fortunately, it seems Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s recent getaway has made their connection stronger than ever!

ICYMI, the couple recently went on a vacation together to Tahiti, showing off their time on the beach and some serious PDA in several pictures on Instagram. And don’t worry! According to Kimmy Kakes, the 28-year-old comedian has already nailed the “content taking boyfriend test” as he snapped some of the stunning shots of her in the ocean and in a kayak.

Related: Kim Accused Of Even MORE Marilyn Monroe Dress Damage!

Now that they’re back home, it sounds like it did some good for their romance, especially as they’ll be apart from each other while the actor is busy working on some upcoming projects! In fact, a source spilled to People that Kim and Pete are even more in love now:

“It’s their first summer as a couple and they are having a blast. Pete has an intense work schedule starting later this summer, [so] they are trying to enjoy as much [time together] as possible right now.”

Noting how their trip was “very romantic,” the insider continued:

“They were in Tahiti for several days without the kids. Kim is head over heels. She can’t get enough of Pete. He treats her so well. He is protective, super supportive and just a great guy for Kim. She is the happiest.”

AWWW! Love to hear it!

It’s no secret Kim’s feelings have grown for Pete. The 41-year-old reality star recently opened up about her affection for him (and also revealed a moment when he made her “horny” AF) on an episode of The Kardashians, saying:

“Pete is such a good, good person. I can’t even explain it. He just has the best heart and always thinks of the small things. One time, Pete was like, ‘Babe, let’s go get some ice cream at Thrifty.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my god, you are making me so f**king horny.’ Rite Aid? Thrifty? It was literally one of the best nights of my life.”

Who knew drugstore ice cream could be such an aphrodisiac! Ha!

Related: Khloé Kardashian Claims Kim Is In Love With Pete!

Beyond that, sources shared with People that the Saturday Night Live alum has “slowly been getting to know” her children – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm – more and more. The insider explained:

“Kim trusts Pete with her kids. He is starting to spend time with them without her. She wants her kids to bond with Pete. Kim’s relationship with Pete is very strong. They are talking about the future. It’s very important to Kim that her kids get along with Pete.”

We’ve actually seen Pete bonding with the kids over the past couple of months, even taking Saint out for a lunch hang at The Cheesecake Factory earlier this month. So far, it is going well as the source expressed that the four little ones “love having Pete around,” adding:

“He is a fun guy. He plays with them and gives them a lot of attention. It makes Kim very happy that they all get along.”

That is certainly important if Pete and Kim plan to have this relationship go for the long haul, and from the looks of it, they might be thinking more about that as things heat up between them. How exciting!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram]