Kim Kardashian Covers Nude Bodysuit In Swarovski Crystals -- And Fans STILL Find Way To Hate On It!

Another day, another opportunity for critics to hate on Kim Kardashian.

The mother of four debuted a dazzling new SKIMS collab on Instagram on Thursday, showing off different pieces of her shapewear line bejeweled with extravagant Swarovski crystals.

She stunned in blonde locks as she modeled the looks, and DAMN! With those nude looks, she was absolutely SHINING! She captioned the post:

“SWAROVSKI X SKIMS [2 diamonds] a first of its kind collaboration that fuses @Swarovski’s iconic glamour with @SKIMS innovative silhouettes, resulting in a unique crystallized collection. Launching on November 7th at 9am ET on SKIMS.COM and in select Swarovski stores.”

But not everyone was in agreement over the look!

Some IG users took to the comments section to critique her more petite figure! Wha?? One wrote:

“Kim clocking 80 hrs a week. Telling you that’s why you should eat.”

Another wrote, “She doesn’t sleep.”

Wow…

Others referenced her announcement from earlier this week that SKIMS is now the official underwear partner of the NBA, a post which also drew attention for her small frame.

Users wrote things like:

“How can someone’s waist be thinner than a basketball?” “Wonky hip, which has been a bit edited, but is still wonky.”

WTF!

Love her or hate her, Kim’s laughing all the way to the bank!

Meanwhile, of course, all the real fans just want to know how the hell they’re supposed to wash their Swarovski SKIMS! LOLZ!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know down in the comments!

