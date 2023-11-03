Princess Catherine Goes FULL MOM When She Sees Boy Fall Off His Bike!

Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton is always ready to help!

On Thursday the Princess of Wales and her hubby Prince William headed out to Scotland to continue their journey of supporting mental health throughout the UK, and amid all the business of the day she stopped to comfort an upset little boy! Apparently the 41-year-old doesn’t need Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte around to be in full momma mode!

At Burghead Primary School, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took part in Outfit Moray, a charity that gives kiddos outdoor learning opportunities and special programs (think mountain biking, paddlesports, rock climbing, archery, etc.). TONS of fun! But where there’s physical activity, sometimes there’s accidents, and that’s exactly what happened to one of the students who fell off of his bike.

As showed in a video posted to X (Twitter) by Greatest Hits Radio News, it didn’t take long for Kate to come to the rescue! She knelt down beside the young boy and encouraged him to “give it another go” whilst telling him he was “so brave” for riding his bike through the obstacle course the charity set up. Aww!

MFR News and Sport also reported that Martin Collins, head of the school, said the Duchess of Cambridge “really just involved with the boys and girls”:

“One of the boys fell over as well, and she was really — sort of came to him and nudged him back, so that was really nice to see.”

Princess Kate comforts a young boy after he fell off his bike. The Prince and Princess of Wales have been in Scotland today.#PrincessCatherineOfWales #princessofwales #princesskate #royal #RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/33nQhNdLJn — Greatest Hits Radio News (@GHRNewsUK) November 2, 2023

Some of the children in attendance even spoke with the outlet about their royal visitor, with one of the students dishing the Princess had recently injured her hand while playing on a trampoline with Louis and Charlotte:

“She said that she couldn’t give too many fist bumps or high fives ’cause it hurt.”

Kate is always going above and beyond for not only her kids, but it seems like every kid she runs into! A true momma bear at heart! Love it!

