Kim Kardashian Slept With Travis Barker! Should Joe Exotic Be Released From Prison Because He Has Cancer? And MORE! | Perez Hilton

It WENT DOWN this weekend! Travis Barker‘s children were making allegations against their mother, Shanna Moakler. She fought back with accusations of their own, including the bombshell that Kim Kardashian broke up her marriage by sleeping with the Blink 182 drummer many years ago! It’s all so messy! Plus, Joe Exotic has prostate cancer and is asking to be released from prison because of that. Do U think he should be? Did Ricky Schroeder overreact to being denied entry from Costco without a face mask? And more of today’s hottest topics, including backlash against the Friends reunion, Katie Holmes, Trevor Noah and MORE!

