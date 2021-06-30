Kim Kardashian Causes A Stir With 'Disrespectful' Outfit While Visiting The Vatican!

Avert your eyes, Pope Francis!

Kim Kardsahian recently landed in Italy, and she seems determined to have a Hot Girl Summer — even at the Vatican, home of the leader of the Catholic Church. The mogul was joined on her visit by an entourage that included pal Tracy Romulus, makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, and hairdresser Chris Appleton. She also met up with supermodel Kate Moss and her daughter Lila Grace.

A source for E! News observed:

“They all seemed like good friends who had plenty to talk about. When they arrived at the Vatican, they were greeted outside by staff who gave them hugs. Kim was met by Tracy and they all went inside together. They spent lots of time learning the history and admiring all of the beautiful details. They stopped to take photos of Michelangelo’s artwork and statue. They entered St. Peter’s Basilica where they watched mass. They enjoyed all of the incredible beauty of the Vatican and paused many times to take it all in.”

The insider added:

“They seemed really happy to be able to enjoy some time together and catch up.”

But while the reality star and her friends were having a grand old time at the Holy See, some people had a huge problem with Kim’s attire. The newly-single celeb wore a sheer, off-the-shoulder bodycon Barragan dress with “ovary cutouts” (as termed by InStyle). Further, the garment was made of white lace, which was traditionally only worn in the Vatican by Catholic queens, according to Elle. (You can see pics of the dress HERE.)

Per the Vatican’s website, this is the dress code for the sacred spot:

“Entry to the Vatican Museums, the Sistine Chapel, St. Peter’s Basilica and the Vatican Gardens is permitted only to appropriately dressed visitors. Sleeveless and/or low-cut garments, shorts above the knee, miniskirts and hats are not permitted. The requirement of decorum extends also to any visible personal objects as well as similarly visible distinctive personal signs (such as, for example, tattoos) that may offend Catholic morality, the Catholic religion, and common decency.”

Unsurprisingly, some Twitter users found their common decency was indeed offended by the SKIMS founder’s outfit. Complaints included:

“Kimmy, have you no decency? We understand you are decorum absent, but must you find it necessary to parade your assets in this manner at the VATICAN? Disrespectful…” “How disrespectful of Kim Kardashian to show up at the Vatican with that outfit.” “Kim kardashian is a millionaire. She could have worn Dolce and Gabbana couture to visit the Vatican but chose to wear something made of cheap nylon net similar to the curtains in a street market.” “You want to know how far we’ve fallen as a civilization? Kim Kardashian wore this to the Vatican. And no one stopped her from going inside.”

Well, as it turns out, the 40-year-old DIDN’T actually strut into the Sistine Chapel with her shoulders out in defiance of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit… she had a jacket with her! The E! insider claimed she threw on a long black leather coat to respect the dress code.

And sorry to the haters, but not only did she cop the look of a Catholic queen, she also got the Vatican VIP treatment, said the source:

“Kim and Kate were even allowed to lock up some of the rooms and turn off the lights with security to close the Sistine Chapel.”

Clearly, the Pope’s people were less pressed about Kim’s very fashionable presence than the Twitter brigade. We hope she enjoys the rest of her vacay and keeps turning heads while she’s at it!

