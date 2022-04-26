Kim Kardashian BLASTS Claims She Photoshopped Her Belly Button OUT Of Pics!

Kim Kardashian has been called out for yet another photoshop fail! But is it…?

The Kardashian family continues to be blasted online by fans for altering their photos. Whether it’s facetuning, messing with proportions on a sexy swimsuit photo, elongating nails, or photoshopping a child’s face, they never seem to nail the landing. But this time, Pete Davidson’s girlfriend isn’t going to let the internet have the last word!

On Sunday, the SKIMS founder posted two photos of herself standing by a pool dressed in a scoop neck bra, underwear, and sweatpants. At first glance, the post seemed pretty normal, but those who looked close enough began to notice something seemed off. As in, her belly button had literally been photoshopped right off her body!

Related: Hulu Viewers Are Absolutely OBSESSED With Kim’s New Ugly Cry Face!

Eagle-eyed fans took to the comment section to point out the (presumed) photoshop fail, writing:

“You forgot to leave in your bellybutton!” “Where on earth is your belly button, yo??” “Belly button Missing???”

The whole thing even resulted in its own hashtag — #WheresKimsBellyButton. LOLz!! Ch-ch-check out the photos (below) to make up your own opinion before we go any further!

Seeing anything strange?

Well, whether or not you are, Kimmy Kakes has some THOUGHTS on all the uproar! Taking to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, The Kardashians star slammed a Page Six report about the missing body part and called out fans for thinking she’d do such a thing. She said alongside a screenshot of an article about the mishap:

“Come on guys… . Seriously! This is so dumb! Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button????”

Does she think fans are saying she intentionally removed just her belly button? We think the navel gazers are suggesting she was trying to slim and/or smooth herself up and accidentally removed it!

Related: Emma Hernan Spills The TRUTH About Flirting With Ben Affleck On Raya!

In a follow-up post, she then suggested that perhaps her concerned followers just have “belly button insecurities,” adding an explanation for her own MIA innie with a plug for her SKIMS!

“Belly button insecurities?! Well… why don’t you head on over to skims.com to conceal that saggy belly button of yours with a great pair of high waisted underwear like I did! You’re welcome!”

Gotta love a shameless plug!

And jeez, it sure sounds like she has some insecurities about her belly button judging by that very descriptive reason for hiding it! What an odd thing for her to have in common with nemesis Taylor Swift…

But… are y’all even buying her excuse for the missing belly button?? Is it really covered by her high-waisted underwear?

It obviously wouldn’t be the first time Kim or any of her family members have been accused of and caught in the act of photoshopping their pics! Once in a blue moon do they even own up to their mistakes, like when Khloé Kardashian admitted to photoshopping daughter True Thompson’s face in those Disneyland pics. Because of this history, it’s not that hard to believe Kim might try to scrub away her belly button for a better pic and attempt to get away with it. Attempt is the keyword these days. Earlier this month, Kim was also accused of altering her boyfriend’s nose and neck in one of their first Instagram photos together (accusations a family source denied to Page Six), so fans are certainly keeping a close eye on her IG feed!

Anyway, sound OFF with your reactions to all this tummy talk (below)!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram]