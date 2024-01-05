Kim Kardashian Training For WHAT?! Why She's Started SUPER Intense Workouts Lately!

Kim Kardashian is putting in hours at the gym!

Related: Taylor Swift’s Strict Diet & Workout For The Eras Tour!

On Instagram Thursday, the reality TV star took to her Stories to share a new video of herself working out with her sister Khloé Kardashian — and WOW, she’s going super intense with these new routines! In the caption of the video, she wrote:

“Workouts w @khloehardashian really do it for me “

It seems like her little sis makes a great coach, considering throughout the video she gasped and said:

“Oh my god!”

The Good American co-founder pushes Kimmy Kakes a step further and asked:

“What are you training for?”

The SKIMS founder, in between lifting weights, quickly told her that she was training for “life” — but KoKo had other ideas! She argued:

“The Olympics! … Holy f**k you’re gonna f**k me up later!”

Ch-ch-check out her incredible muscles (below):

AH-Mazing!!

While Kim never confirmed nor denied she was reaching for the stars with Olympics-level goals (hey, she tried to be a lawyer so ya never know!), it’s apparent she’s pushing herself to the limit in the new year! On Friday, the 43-year-old added several more videos to her Stories, filmed by her trainer Senada Greca. Throughout the clips, The Kardashians star shows off her “leg day” routine, including hamstring curls, step-ups, and hip thrusts.

In one caption, the socialite encouraged her followers to follow their new years resolutions just like she is:

“We’re going for heavier weights this year. Set small fitness goals and stick with them.”

Kim isn’t holding back when it comes to staying fit and fresh in 2024! Reactions to her strict new workout, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram]